Mindy Kaling to Host 22nd Costume Designer Guild Awards

By

Artisans Editor

Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens in Los Angeles, CA on January 7, 2019; Styling: Jason Bolden; MakeUp: Janice Kinjo/Dior Beauty/Starworks Artists; Hair: Brian Fisher/The Wall Group/Leonor Greyl; Manurcurit: Jolene Brodeur/Tack Artist Group; Clothing: Tom Ford; Retouching: HE Studios
CREDIT: Victoria Stevens for Variety

Mindy Kaling announced Wednesday that she will host the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting the Costumes Designers Guild Awards. Costume design and fashion are close to my heart, and I promise many, possibly too many, outfit changes,” Kaling wrote on Instagram.

The Costume Designer Guild Awards will take place on Jan. 28, 2020, at the Beverly Hilton. The annual ceremony celebrates excellence in film, television, and short form Costume Design.

Salvador Perez, president of the CDG and Costume Designer for “The Mindy Project,” “Champions,” “Four Weddings And A Funeral,” and the upcoming “Never Have I Ever” said, “I am so excited that Mindy is returning to the CDGA, this time as our host. Sharing a long-time collaboration with her has been the highlight of my career. I have designed a dress for Mindy to wear to the awards every year she has attended, so we are continuing with our tradition and I’m designing a custom gown for her to sparkle in this January!”

As previously announced, this year’s honorees include Mary Ellen Fields (Distinguished Service Award), Michael Kaplan, (Career Achievement Award), Adam McKay (Distinguished Collaborator Award), and Charlize Theron (Spotlight Award). Presenters joining J.J. Abrams on stage will be revealed in the coming weeks. Nominees for the 22nd CDGA will be announced on Dec. 10.

