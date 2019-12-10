×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Holiday Movie ‘Klaus’ Launches Netflix’s Animated Feature Ambitions

By

Jennifer's Most Recent Stories

View All
Klaus Storyboard Visuals Netflix
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Filled with humor and emotion in equal parts, Netflix’s first animated feature, Sergio Pablos’ hand-drawn, feel-good family holiday movie “Klaus,” checks off all the right boxes. The “Despicable Me” creator included something for everyone in this clever Santa Claus origin tale wrapped in the idea that one simple act of kindness always sparks another.

Oscar watchers will be keeping a close eye on “Klaus,” which boasts a stellar voice cast led by Jason Schwartzman as hapless postman Jesper, alongside J.K. Simmons, Rashida Jones, Norm Macdonald, Will Sasso and Joan Cusack.

The story follows the spoiled Jesper, who’s reluctantly sent away and stationed on the fictional Arctic island of Smeerensburg. He comes up with an idea for children to write a letter to Klaus. In exchange for a letter, the kids receive a toy.  Once there, he forms an unlikely alliance with a mysterious toymaker, helping to end an age-old feud while delivering a sleigh full of holiday traditions. It’s a creative and original thrill from top to bottom.

Produced by Jinko Gotoh (“Finding Nemo”), “Klaus” is based on an original story by Pablos, who wrote the screenplay with Jim Mahoney and Zach Lewis.

Popular on Variety

The film’s groundbreaking visuals were created at the SPA Studios in Madrid, where Pablos and his wife and producing partner Marisa Román assembled a team of more than 250 animators and artists to bring “Klaus” to the screen. The results are indeed a gorgeous production. Pablos and his team developed a production pipeline that combined traditional hand-drawn animation with custom-built shading and lighting tools for a beautifully stylized 3D effect that pushes 2D animation to new — and, perhaps, Oscar-worthy — heights.

More Artisans

  • Klaus Storyboard Visuals Netflix

    Holiday Movie 'Klaus' Launches Netflix's Animated Feature Ambitions

    Filled with humor and emotion in equal parts, Netflix’s first animated feature, Sergio Pablos’ hand-drawn, feel-good family holiday movie “Klaus,” checks off all the right boxes. The “Despicable Me” creator included something for everyone in this clever Santa Claus origin tale wrapped in the idea that one simple act of kindness always sparks another. Oscar [...]

  • Hustlers Movie Penthouse

    'Hustlers' Production Designer Painted a Complex Picture and Avoided Clichés

    When Jane Musky signed on as production designer for “Hustlers,” she had the luxury of spending four weeks discussing the film with its director, Lorene Scafaria. The main challenge, she says, was “how do we let everyone know that this is not a story about girls stripping, even though they do strip?” Her goal was [...]

  • Avengers Endgame

    How an Army of Artists Around the World Mobilized to Create 'Avengers: Endgame'

    For “Avengers: Endgame,” the VFX-rich conclusion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the team raised the stakes higher than ever for one last time, complete with an epic battle. To pull off the biggest fighting scene Marvel had ever created for any of the franchise’s 23 movies—a showdown between the Avengers and Thanos (played by Josh [...]

  • 1917 Movie BTS

    Sam Mendes on Taking Audiences Through the Hell of War in '1917'

    Sam Mendes’ “1917” finished a week before it started screening on Nov. 23 for audiences, first in New York and then Los Angeles. The positive reactions put it near the top of the Oscar best picture race. The film, which follows two World War I soldiers on a mission as they carry a message to [...]

  • Star Wars Maryann Brandon JJ Abrams

    'Star Wars' Editor Maryann Brandon Balances Story and Character

    Few fandoms are as passionate as those who love “Star Wars” — a franchise that spans multiple media, including movies, books and theme parks. Editor Maryann Brandon, an Oscar nominee for her work on “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens,” returned to the galaxy once more for “Star Wars: Episode IX — The [...]

  • Ruth De Jong Jordan Peele Us

    Production Designer Ruth De Jong Tethers the Worlds of Jordan Peele's 'Us'

    Jordan Peele’s “Us” is a daring home invasion story and so much more. It’s a commentary on race in America. It’s a story that forces us to look at ourselves. The film opens with a commercial for Hands Across America. We’re in 1986 and there are VHS tapes on the shelves: “The Goonies,” “The Right [...]

  • Judy Movie 2019 Costume Design

    Costume Designer Jany Temime Looked to the Colorful Past For ‘Judy’

    As costume designer on “Judy,” the biopic about Judy Garland, Jany Temime kept one criteria in mind. “My question was, ‘What would Judy wear for that scene?’ That how I approached it,” says Temime, who also wanted to portray the difference between “the real Judy and the performer Judy.” But instead of using replicas of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad