Trio of Artists Honored at ASC Awards

The 33rd annual American Society of Cinematographers Awards, taking place on Feb. 9 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom of the Hollywood & Highland complex, will recognize the achievements of three prominent contributors to the art of motion pictures and television.

Jeff Bridges

Board of Governors Award

The admired actor/producer/singer/photographer made his TV debut on his father’s show “Sea Hunt” alongside brother Beau back in the late 1950s. Since then he has appeared in nearly 100 movies and TV projects, winning the best actor Oscar for his poignant portrayal of washed-up country singer Otis “Bad” Blake in Scott Cooper’s “Crazy Heart,” and Oscar noms for his performances in “Hell or High Water,” “True Grit,” “The Contender,” “Starman,” “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot” and “The Last Picture Show.” A skilled photographer who’s published and exhibited his work around the world, he’s also known globally as The Dude in cult classic “The Big Lebowski.”

Robert Richardson

Lifetime Achievement Award

Richardson, who got his start shooting documentaries in

the 1980s, has won three Oscars for his cinematography (“Hugo,” “The Aviator” and “JFK”), and racked up another six Oscar noms for “The Hateful Eight,” “Django Unchained,” “Inglourious Basterds,” “Snow Falling on Cedars,” “Born on the Fourth of July” and “Platoon.” Over nearly four decades, he’s collaborated with such directors as Oliver Stone, Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. His credits also include “Wall Street,” “The Doors,” “A Few Good Men,” “Natural Born Killers,” “Casino,” “Nixon,” “The Horse Whisperer,” “Kill Bill,” “The Good Shepherd,” “Eat Pray Love” and “Live by Night.”

Jeffrey Jur

Career Achievement in Television Award

The DP, who won Emmys for his artistry on HBO’s “Carnivale” and “Bessie,” studied film at Columbia College. His credits include “Invasion” (ABC), “Perception” (TNT), “Dexter” (Showtime), “Halt & Catch Fire” (AMC), “The Catch” (ABC), “Westworld” (HBO) and “How to Get Away With Murder” (ABC). He also shot TV movies like “Running Mates” (HBO), “Zooman” (Showtime), “Murder: Live!” (NBC), “First Time Felon” (HBO), “Alone” (Showtime), “On Thin Ice” (Lifetime) and “Reconstruction” (NBC), and features including “Dirty Dancing” and “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”