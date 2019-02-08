×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trio of Artists Honored at ASC Awards

By

Iain's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jeff Bridges Robert Richardson Jeffrey Jur ASC 2019 honorees
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

The 33rd annual American Society of Cinematographers Awards, taking place on Feb. 9 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom of the Hollywood & Highland complex, will recognize the achievements of three prominent contributors to the art of motion pictures and television.

Jeff Bridges
Board of Governors Award
The admired actor/producer/singer/photographer made his TV debut on his father’s show “Sea Hunt” alongside brother Beau back in the late 1950s. Since then he has appeared in nearly 100 movies and TV projects, winning the best actor Oscar for his poignant portrayal of washed-up country singer Otis “Bad” Blake in Scott Cooper’s “Crazy Heart,” and Oscar noms for his performances in “Hell or High Water,” “True Grit,” “The Contender,” “Starman,” “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot” and “The Last Picture Show.” A skilled photographer who’s published and exhibited his work around the world, he’s also known globally as The Dude in cult classic “The Big Lebowski.”

Robert Richardson
Lifetime Achievement Award
Richardson, who got his start shooting documentaries in
the 1980s, has won three Oscars for his cinematography (“Hugo,” “The Aviator” and “JFK”), and racked up another six Oscar noms for “The Hateful Eight,” “Django Unchained,” “Inglourious Basterds,” “Snow Falling on Cedars,” “Born on the Fourth of July” and “Platoon.” Over nearly four decades, he’s collaborated with such directors as Oliver Stone, Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. His credits also include “Wall Street,” “The Doors,” “A Few Good Men,” “Natural Born Killers,” “Casino,” “Nixon,” “The Horse Whisperer,” “Kill Bill,” “The Good Shepherd,” “Eat Pray Love” and “Live by Night.”

Related

Jeffrey Jur
Career Achievement in Television Award
The DP, who won Emmys for his artistry on HBO’s “Carnivale” and “Bessie,” studied film at Columbia College. His credits include “Invasion” (ABC), “Perception” (TNT), “Dexter” (Showtime), “Halt & Catch Fire” (AMC), “The Catch” (ABC), “Westworld” (HBO) and “How to Get Away With Murder” (ABC). He also shot TV movies like “Running Mates” (HBO), “Zooman” (Showtime), “Murder: Live!” (NBC), “First Time Felon” (HBO), “Alone” (Showtime), “On Thin Ice” (Lifetime) and “Reconstruction” (NBC), and features including “Dirty Dancing” and “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”

 

More Artisans

  • Jeff Bridges Robert Richardson Jeffrey Jur

    Trio of Artists Honored at ASC Awards

    The 33rd annual American Society of Cinematographers Awards, taking place on Feb. 9 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom of the Hollywood & Highland complex, will recognize the achievements of three prominent contributors to the art of motion pictures and television. Jeff BridgesBoard of Governors Award The admired actor/producer/singer/photographer made his TV debut on his father’s [...]

  • Damien Chazelle and Cinematographer Linus Sandgren

    Better Tools Offer Cinematographers More Creative Options

    When the American Society of Cinematographers was founded exactly 100 years ago, its mission was to help DPs share information about technical issues raised by nascent motion picture technology. But even back in 1919, those cameramen were also concerned with creative expression, hence the organization’s motto: Loyalty, Progress, Artistry. In support of those goals, the [...]

  • Crew Carefull Restored Footage for Peter

    How Peter Jackson's 'They Shall Not Grow Old' Crew Carefully Restored Archival Footage

    Peter Jackson’s World War 1 film “They Shall Not Grow Old,” already one of this year’s top-grossing documentaries, began with 100 hours of archival footage from World War I.  Clearly, creating a new film out of century-old footage presents daunting challenges, but producer-director Jackson and his team resourcefully pushed ahead, assembling the film out of [...]

  • Director Adam Shankman and Taraji P.

    'What Men Want' Editor Helped Give the Movie a '30s Screwball Comedy Feel

    Editor Emma E. Hickox comes from a showbiz legacy family. Her father was director Douglas Hickox (“Sitting Target”), and her mother, Ann V. Coates, won an Oscar for editing “Lawrence of Arabia.” Even though young Emma learned much about the industry as a child “through osmosis,” she says that it was important for her to make [...]

  • Longtime TV Editor Recalls Working for

    How a Bad Director Can Spoil the Show (Guest Column)

    I have been blessed with editing some of TV’s greatest shows, working with some of the industry’s greatest minds. “The Wonder Years,” “Arrested Development,” “The Office,” “Scrubs,” “Pushing Daisies” and, most recently, “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” I have earned an Emmy, ACE Eddie Awards, and many nominations. But whatever kudos I’ve received, over my [...]

  • Avengers Infinity War Spiderman Into the

    'Avengers,' 'Spider-Verse' and 'Lost in Space' Lead Visual Effects Society Awards Winners

    It was a great night for Marvel at the 17th annual Visual Effects Society Awards on Tuesday night. The comic book publisher’s wares led the film fields, with “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” nabbing four wins apiece. “Spider-Verse,” a dominant animated feature on the awards circuit this year, swept each of its [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad