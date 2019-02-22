ICG Publicists Awards Honor Jamie Lee Curtis, Jon M. Chu and Greg Berlanti

The ICG Publicists Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Feb. 22, are honoring a trio of creative individuals, including an actor and two behind-the-scenes players.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Life Achievement

The versatile star, who made her film debut in 1978 in the horror classic “Halloween,” has since appeared in a wide range of films, including “True Lies,” “Trading Places,” “A Fish Called Wanda,” “Freaky Friday,” “Beverly Hills Chihuahua” and “The Tailor of Panama.” Most recently, Curtis returned to her horror roots, starring in two seasons of the Ryan Murphy-created TV series “Scream Queens,” which earned her a Golden Globe nomination, and reprising her iconic role in David Gordon Green’s record-breaking “Halloween,” last year’s sequel to the original. Curtis is also a New York Times best-selling children’s book author.

Jon M. Chu, Motion Picture Showman

The director-producer-writer, known for his energetic style, scored the biggest hit of his career with “Crazy Rich Asians,” which grossed over $240 million worldwide, and is the first non-period, studio picture in more than 25 years to feature an all-Asian cast. Chu’s previous credits include “Step Up 2: The Streets,” “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” and “Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never,” representing more than $1.3 billion in worldwide box office. This summer Chu will helm the highly anticipated adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical “In the Heights” for Warner Bros., and he’s currently directing and executive-producing an untitled streaming series for Apple.

Greg Berlanti, Television Showman

The prolific Emmy, WGA, DGA and Golden Globe-nominated writer-director-producer started in television on “Dawson’s Creek.” Since then, he’s served as creator- writer-producer on shows such as “Everwood,” “Jack & Bobby,” “Brothers & Sisters,” “Dirty, Sexy, Money” and “Political Animals,” and is executive producer and co-creator of “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Supergirl” and “You,” and EP on “Riverdale,” “Black Lightning,” “Blindspot,” “Titans,” “All American,” “Doom Patrol” and the upcoming “The Red Line” and “Stargirl.” Berlanti made his film directorial debut in 2000 with “The Broken Hearts Club,” and recently directed “Love, Simon.”