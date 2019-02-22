×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ICG Publicists Awards Honor Jamie Lee Curtis, Jon M. Chu and Greg Berlanti

By

Iain's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jamie Lee Curtis/Jon Chu/Greg Berlanti

The ICG Publicists Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Feb. 22, are honoring a trio of creative individuals, including an actor and two behind-the-scenes players.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Life Achievement
The versatile star, who made her film debut in 1978 in the horror classic “Halloween,” has since appeared in a wide range of films, including “True Lies,” “Trading Places,” “A Fish Called Wanda,” “Freaky Friday,” “Beverly Hills Chihuahua” and “The Tailor of Panama.” Most recently, Curtis returned to her horror roots, starring in two seasons of the Ryan Murphy-created TV series “Scream Queens,” which earned her a Golden Globe nomination, and reprising her iconic role in David Gordon Green’s record-breaking “Halloween,” last year’s sequel to the original. Curtis is also a New York Times best-selling children’s book author.

Jon M. Chu, Motion Picture Showman
The director-producer-writer, known for his energetic style, scored the biggest hit of his career with “Crazy Rich Asians,” which grossed over $240 million worldwide, and is the first non-period, studio picture in more than 25 years to feature an all-Asian cast. Chu’s previous credits include “Step Up 2: The Streets,” “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” and “Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never,” representing more than $1.3 billion in worldwide box office. This summer Chu will helm the highly anticipated adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical “In the Heights” for Warner Bros., and he’s currently directing and executive-producing an untitled streaming series for Apple.

Related

Greg Berlanti, Television Showman
The prolific Emmy, WGA, DGA and Golden Globe-nominated writer-director-producer started in television on “Dawson’s Creek.” Since then, he’s served as creator- writer-producer on shows such as “Everwood,” “Jack & Bobby,” “Brothers & Sisters,” “Dirty, Sexy, Money” and “Political Animals,” and is executive producer and co-creator of “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Supergirl” and “You,” and EP on “Riverdale,” “Black Lightning,” “Blindspot,” “Titans,” “All American,” “Doom Patrol” and the upcoming “The Red Line” and “Stargirl.” Berlanti made his film directorial debut in 2000 with “The Broken Hearts Club,” and recently directed “Love, Simon.”

More Artisans

  • Frank Masi and Dwayne Johnson Movie

    Still Photographers on Movie Sets Adapt to New Technology

    Some movie fans, and even other crew members, might assume that all those promotional images that appear in publications are captured by the lens of the camera shooting the movie. Not true. Those pictures are snapped on set by still photography pros who are members of the Intl. Cinematographers Guild Local 600, also known as [...]

  • ICG Publicists Honor Jamie Lee Curtis,

    ICG Publicists Awards Honor Jamie Lee Curtis, Jon M. Chu and Greg Berlanti

    The ICG Publicists Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Feb. 22, are honoring a trio of creative individuals, including an actor and two behind-the-scenes players. Jamie Lee Curtis, Life Achievement The versatile star, who made her film debut in 1978 in the horror classic “Halloween,” has since appeared in a wide range of [...]

  • Tim Menke Henri Bollinger Publicist Guild

    Publicists Gather for Awards as Shifting Showbiz Landscape Changes Their Trade

    As Hollywood’s entertainment industry is changing by the hour, publicists are gathering for their annual ICG Publicists Awards Lunch, a low-key celebration two days before the Oscars taking place at the Beverly Hilton hotel. Now in its 56th year, the event will feature the presentation of the awards for the best feature film and television [...]

  • Ready Player One

    'Ready Player One’ Juxtaposes Real, Virtual Via VFX From Three Shops

    Director Steven Spielberg set an ambitious goal for himself and his “Ready Player One” VFX team: weaving viewers in and out of a virtual world within the storytelling parameters of a traditional film. The movie, released by Warner Bros. in March, is one of five up for a visual effects Oscar this year. To adapt Ernest [...]

  • Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B.

    Armani, Variety Salute Beauty Innovators in Makeup Styling

    On Feb. 20, Variety and Armani Beauty will team up for the 2019 Make-Up Artistry Dinner to toast four of the most sought-after celebrity make-up artists in Hollywood: Nick Barose, Molly Greenwald, Beau Nelson and Patrick Ta. Held at Sunset Tower Restaurant Terrace, this A-list-studded event, featuring such dazzling stars as Olivia Munn and Constance [...]

  • Black Panther

    'Black Panther,' 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Westworld' Among Costume Designers Guild Winners

    “Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Favourite” and “Black Panther” walked away with top honors at the 21st annual Costume Designers Guild Awards Tuesday night, the final industry guild show before the Oscars on Feb. 24. “The Favourite” and “Black Panther” are up for the Oscar this year, along with “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” “Mary Poppins [...]

  • DF-10193 – L-R: Ben Hardy (Roger Taylor),

    'Bohemian Rhapsody' Leads MPSE Golden Reel Awards for Sound Editing

    “Bohemian Rhapsody” followed up love from Cinema Audio Society sound mixers with a pair of honors at the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ 66th annual Golden Reel Awards Sunday night. The musical biopic scored wins for dialogue and ADR as well as sound editing in a musical. The film is nominated for sound editing at the Oscars [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad