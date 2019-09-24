Peter Greenaway to Receive Camerimage Lifetime Achievement Directing Award

Camerimage, the film festival centered on the art of cinematography, will bestow its Lifetime Achievement Directing Award on helmer Peter Greenaway during its 27th edition, which will take place in Torun, Poland, on Nov. 9-16.

Known for his scenic composition and depictions of pleasure and pain, Greenaway has told visually riveting stories through such films as “Drowning by Numbers” (1988), “The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover” (1989), “Nightwatching” (2007) and “Eisenstein in Guanajuato” (2015).

A follow-up to the latter called “Eisenstein in Hollywood” is currently in the works, according to IMDb.

Greenaway’s documentary oeuvre includes“Lumiere and Company” (1995) and “Rembrandt’s J’Accuse” (2008).

Camerimage picked Greenaway for this honor because he has always challenged filmgoers with works that have always been somehow experimental and presented puzzles and multitudes of meaning. His themes include the struggle between love and death, and the contrast between poetry and the carnal life. He has eschewed traditional plots and narrative and treats filmmaking as a series of carefully constructed lies instead of a quest for truth.

Greenaway will be on hand at Camerimage to meet festivalgoers and discuss his filmmaking art.

While Camerimage focuses mainly on cinematography, it also targets all the other film crafts. The fest includes directors, producers, agents and executives among its attendees.