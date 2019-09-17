×
DP Steven Poster to Receive SOC Lifetime Achievement Award

Steven Poster ICG National President
CREDIT: Photo by Frank Schaefer

Stephen Poster, cinematographer on such classics as “Donnie Darko” and Madonna’s “Like a Prayer,” will receive the Lifetime Achievement Distinguished Service Award from the Society of Camera Operators at a ceremony on Jan. 18, 2020.

SOC grants the award to an Individual who has served the community at large and/or the Society through outstanding service and generosity. The Honoree is chosen by the Board of Governors and Awards Committee.

Poster served 13 years as the president of the International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600, a 9,000-member national trade union representing camera workers and film publicists across the U.S. He was formerly a member of the executive board of the International Documentary Association, served as president of the American Society of Cinematographers, and is currently on the committee of the Nicholl Fellowship of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In addition to the aforementioned titles, Poster’s cinematography career spans such film and TV shows and music videos as “The Cradle Will Fall,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “Rocky V,” “Stuart Little 2” and “Amityville: The Awakening.”

“Helping my union Sisters and Brothers has been my biggest reward from union service,” says Poster. “I really have a passion to preserve our art and our craft as we’ve made the transition from film to digital and to make our lives better for as many people as I can. This job has given me the opportunity to achieve both of these goals. I am deeply honored to be receiving this award.”

During his tenure as ASC president, Poster was responsible for forming its Technology committee, and continues to act as its co-chair. The committee is at the forefront in standards-setting recommendations for the use of digital tools for cinematography and for the post-production control of images.

“Steven had led the way with his commitment to Local 600 members,” says SOC president George Billinger. “He has forever changed our industry, bringing education and advancement to the set. It is the Society’s honor to present Steven Poster with the Distinguished Service Award.”

