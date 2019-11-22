‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘The Lion King’ Are Among Big Winners at HPA Awards

Disney’s “The Lion King” (pictured) won for best theatrical feature and HBO’s “Game of Thrones” took home two prizes at the 14th annual awards of the Hollywood Professional Association at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on Thursday evening.

The HPA Awards, which honor a range of individuals and companies exhibiting exceptional storytelling talent, were given to individuals and teams working in 12 creative craft categories, recognizing outstanding contributions to color grading, sound, editing and visual effects for commercials, television and feature film. The 2019 HPA categories and winners are:

Outstanding Color Grading – Theatrical Feature

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Natasha Leonnet – EFILM

Outstanding Color Grading – Episodic or Non-theatrical Feature

“Game of Thrones – Winterfell”

Joe Finley – Sim, Los Angeles

Outstanding Color Grading – Commercial

Hennessy X.O. – “The Seven Worlds”

Stephen Nakamura – Company 3

Outstanding Editing – Theatrical Feature

Sponsored by Blackmagic Design

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Fred Raskin, ACE

Outstanding Editing – Episodic or Non-theatrical Feature (30 Minutes and Under)

Sponsored by Blackmagic Design

“VEEP – Pledge”

Roger Nygard, ACE

Outstanding Editing – Episodic or Non-theatrical Feature (Over 30 Minutes)

Sponsored by Blackmagic Design

“Stranger Things – Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”

Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Katheryn Naranjo

Outstanding Sound – Theatrical Feature

Sponsored by DTS

“Godzilla: King of Monsters”

Tim LeBlanc, Tom Ozanich, MPSE – Warner Bros.

Erik Aadahl, MPSE, Nancy Nugent, MPSE, Jason W. Jennings – E Squared

Outstanding Sound – Episodic or Non-theatrical Feature

Sponsored by DTS

“The Haunting of Hill House – Two Storms”

Trevor Gates, MPSE, Jason Dotts, Jonathan Wales, Paul Knox, Walter Spencer – Formosa Group

Outstanding Sound – Commercial

Sponsored by DTS

John Lewis & Partners – “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Mark Hills, Anthony Moore – Factory

Outstanding Visual Effects – Theatrical Feature

“The Lion King”

Robert Legato

Andrew R. Jones

Adam Valdez, Elliot Newman, Audrey Ferrara – MPC Film

Tom Peitzman – T&C Productions

Outstanding Visual Effects – Episodic (Under 13 Episodes) or Non-theatrical Feature

“Game of Thrones – The Bells”

Steve Kullback, Joe Bauer, Ted Rae

Mohsen Mousavi – Scanline

Thomas Schelesny – Image Engine

Outstanding Visual Effects – Episodic (Over 13 Episodes)

“The Orville – Identity: Part II”

Tommy Tran, Kevin Lingenfelser, Joseph Vincent Pike – FuseFX

Brandon Fayette, Brooke Noska // Twentieth Century Fox TV

As previously announced, special awards presented at the gala included the HPA Engineering Excellence Award to Adobe, Epic Games, Pixelworks, and Portrait Displays, Inc. and LG Electronics; the HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation to Peter Jackson’s “They Shall Not Grow Old”; the HPA Legacy Award to Peter Caranicas of Variety; and the HPA Lifetime Achievement Award to “The Lion King” visual effects artist Robert Legato.

The HPA Awards, produced by Homerun Entertainment, take place thanks to the generosity of sponsors Blackmagic Design, IMAX; Avid, Fox Post Production Services; supporting sponsors DTS, EFILM, FuseFX, Picture Shop, and Pixelogic; and star sponsor Signiant.