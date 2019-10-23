×
Edward Norton, Director and Star of ‘Motherless Brooklyn, to Receive Top Award at Camerimage Film Festival

Peter Caranicas

Motherless Brooklyn Edward Norton
CREDIT: Warner Bros. Pictures

The Camerimage International Festival, set to take place in Torun, Poland, on Nov. 9 – 16, will honor filmmaker Edward Norton with its top filmmaker trophy, the Krzysztof Kieślowski Award, named after the late Polish filmmaker.

Norton, known as a performer in such films as “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance),” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “The Illusionist,” wrote, directed, produced and stars in “Motherless Brooklyn,” a crime drama based on the Jonathan Lethem novel that follows a detective in the New York borough who has Tourette disorder.

The Warner Bros. pic premiered at Telluride in August and is set for a Nov. 1 release in the U.S. “The ambitious film noir will make your brain hurt in not entirely unwelcome ways,” wrote Variety critic Peter Debruge.

Dick Pope (“Mr. Turner,” “Peterloo”) lensed the film at multiple New York locations using Arri Alexa Mini cameras and Cooke S4 Prime Lenses. Camerimage is focused on cinematography and on the DP-director collaboration.

Krzysztof Kieślowski, who died at 54 in 1996, is known for directing 1989 TV miniseries “Dekalog,” 1991’s “The Double Life of Veronique,” and “Three Colors trilogy,” which spans 1993 and 1994. He received the Cannes Film Festival Jury Prize in 1988.

Motherless Brooklyn” also stars Willem Dafoe, Bobby Cannavale, Bruce Willis and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Previous Krzysztof Kieslowski Award recipients include Gary Oldman, Charlize Theron, Ralph Fiennes, Viggo Mortensen, John Malkovich, Jessica Lange and Kenneth Branagh. Norton will be on hand for the film’s screening at Camerimage and will meet will meet with the audience.

