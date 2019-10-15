AIS Honors 10 Women in Tech

Celebrating 10 years of achievement in entertainment technology, the Advanced Imaging Society today named 10 female industry innovators who will receive the organization’s 2019 Distinguished Leadership Awards at the its 10th annual Entertainment Technology Awards ceremony on October 28 in Beverly Hills.

The individuals were selected by an awards committee for being significant “entertainment industry growth catalysts.” The Lumiere Statuette recipients are:

Susan Brandt, president, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, San Diego

Jessica Brillhart, director, MxR Lab, USC Institute for Creative Technologies, Los Angeles

Dee Challis Davy, director, Pageant of the Masters, Festival of the Arts, Laguna Beach

Vicki Dobbs Beck, executive in charge, Industrial, Light Magic ILMxLab, San Francisco

Michelle Grady, EVP, Imageworks, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Vancouver

Patricia Keighley, chief quality guru, IMAX Corporation, Los Angeles

Holly Liu, co-founder, Kabam, San Francisco

Tamera Mowry-Housley, host of “The Real, Actress,” advocate, Los Angeles

Cynthia Slavens, director, studio mastering and operations, Pixar Animation Studios, Emeryville, Calif.

Christina Lee Storm, VP business operations, strategy & emerging technology, Advanced Creative Technology, DreamWorks Animation, Glendale, Calif.

The honors will be presented at the Society’s 10th annual Entertainment Technology Awards luncheon on October 28th at the Four Seasons Hotel at Beverly Hills. The Distinguished Leadership Awards are sponsored by Cisco.

“The Society has a rich tradition of recognizing the technologies driving media and entertainment forward,” says Society president Jim Chabin. “One of the distinct highlights of our annual calendar is this opportunity to also shine the spotlight on extraordinary people who are themselves ‘growth catalysts’ in our collective success.”

AIS was formed a decade ago to educate, demonstrate and recognize emerging technologies to accelerate the success of next generation consumer experiences. Founders include Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, Pixar, Marvel, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Dolby and other Hollywood stakeholders. The organization now includes tech companies Cisco, Dell, Google, HP, Samsung, Honda Innovations and NVIDIA.

(Pictured above: ILM executive Vicki Dobbs Beck with Darth Vader)