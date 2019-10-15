×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AIS Honors 10 Women in Tech

By
Peter Caranicas

Deputy Editor

Peter's Most Recent Stories

View All

Celebrating 10 years of achievement in entertainment technology, the Advanced Imaging Society today named 10 female industry innovators who will receive the organization’s 2019 Distinguished Leadership Awards at the its 10th annual Entertainment Technology Awards ceremony on October 28 in Beverly Hills.

The individuals were selected by an awards committee for being significant “entertainment industry growth catalysts.” The Lumiere Statuette recipients are:

Susan Brandt, president, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, San Diego

Jessica Brillhart, director, MxR Lab, USC Institute for Creative Technologies, Los Angeles

Dee Challis Davy, director, Pageant of the Masters, Festival of the Arts, Laguna Beach

Vicki Dobbs Beck, executive in charge, Industrial, Light Magic ILMxLab, San Francisco

Michelle Grady, EVP, Imageworks, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Vancouver

Patricia Keighley, chief quality guru, IMAX Corporation, Los Angeles

Holly Liu, co-founder, Kabam, San Francisco

Tamera Mowry-Housley, host of “The Real, Actress,” advocate, Los Angeles

Cynthia Slavens, director, studio mastering and operations, Pixar Animation Studios, Emeryville, Calif.

Christina Lee Storm, VP business operations, strategy & emerging technology, Advanced Creative Technology, DreamWorks Animation, Glendale, Calif.

The honors will be presented at the Society’s 10th annual Entertainment Technology Awards luncheon on October 28th at the Four Seasons Hotel at Beverly Hills. The Distinguished Leadership Awards are sponsored by Cisco.

“The Society has a rich tradition of recognizing the technologies driving media and entertainment forward,” says Society president Jim Chabin. “One of the distinct highlights of our annual calendar is this opportunity to also shine the spotlight on extraordinary people who are themselves ‘growth catalysts’ in our collective success.”

AIS was formed a decade ago to educate, demonstrate and recognize emerging technologies to accelerate the success of next generation consumer experiences. Founders include Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, Pixar, Marvel, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Dolby and other Hollywood stakeholders. The organization now includes tech companies Cisco, Dell, Google, HP, Samsung, Honda Innovations and NVIDIA.

(Pictured above: ILM executive Vicki Dobbs Beck with Darth Vader)

Popular on Variety

More Artisans

  • Advanced Imaging Society Honors 10 Women

    AIS Honors 10 Women in Tech

    Celebrating 10 years of achievement in entertainment technology, the Advanced Imaging Society today named 10 female industry innovators who will receive the organization’s 2019 Distinguished Leadership Awards at the its 10th annual Entertainment Technology Awards ceremony on October 28 in Beverly Hills. The individuals were selected by an awards committee for being significant “entertainment industry [...]

  • Will Smith Gemini Man Special Effects

    How the 'Gemini Man' VFX Team Digitally Created a Younger Version of Will Smith

    More human than human — yes, that’s a “Blade Runner” reference — yet it sounds like an unattainable standard when it comes to creating believable, photorealistic, digital human characters. But the visual effects team on Ang Lee’s “Gemini Man” set its sights on something even more difficult: creating a digital version of young Will Smith [...]

  • Jest to Impress Cartoon Network Virtual

    New In-House VR Program Helps Cartoon Network Artists Add a Virtual Dimension

    Teams of animators and artists from across Cartoon Network’s numerous properties are getting the chance to expand into virtual reality storytelling via the company’s pilot program, Journeys VR. The work of the first three teams — including experiences based on action, nature and comedy — was unveiled to global audiences Oct. 1 on Steam and [...]

  • Frozen 2

    How the 'Frozen II' Artists Created Believable Emotion Through Animation

    “The more believable you can make the character [look], the more people believe how [it’s] feeling,” says Tony Smeed, who, with Becky Bresee, shared the challenge of heading animation on Disney’s highly anticipated “Frozen II.” “Emotion comes from inside and manifests itself into actions and facial expressions. Anything beyond that is movement for the sake [...]

  • Lucy in the Sky BTS

    'Lucy in the Sky' DP Shifts Frame to Show Inner Turmoil of Natalie Portman's Astronaut

    What drew cinematographer Polly Morgan to “Lucy in the Sky” was how Noah Hawley’s script so clearly illuminated the emotional breakdown of astronaut Lucy Cola (Natalie Portman) in a way that felt very insular: The visual cues were on the page — and conveyed an unusual approach to charting the character’s journey. “When things fall [...]

  • NICKI LEDERMAN and JOAQUIN PHOENIX Joker

    How Makeup, Hair and Costume Team Gave 'Joker' a New Look for Origin Story

    “We’re not in the superhero world,” says Nicki Ledermann, makeup head on Todd Phillips’ “Joker,” which reimagines the iconic comic book villain’s origin in an acclaimed performance from Joaquin Phoenix. “This story is treated as real life, and that’s what made the project so interesting.” In this most recent take on Batman’s nemesis — a [...]

  • Exceptional Minds VFX Autism Training

    VES Honoree Susan Zwerman Trains People on the Autism Spectrum for Film, TV Jobs

    Most of those who have earned the honor of VES Fellow in the past decade have been recognized by the Visual Effects Society for on-screen innovation. But this year’s honoree, Susan Zwerman, is equally distinguished by her off-screen accomplishments. Zwerman is the studio executive producer for Exceptional Minds, a visual effects and animation school for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad