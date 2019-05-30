×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

As 3D Animation Rules the Box Office, 2D Toons Stay on Top in Television

By

Tom's Most Recent Stories

View All
Big Mouth Big Hero 6 Animation
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix/Disney Channel

Computer-generated 3D animation rules the box office, but good ol’ fashioned 2D animation’s warmth, simplicity and suitability to comedic storytelling has kept it the king of the hill on television.

“Comedically, it’s kind of the medium of choice on TV and streaming,” says Andrew Goldberg, co-creator of Netflix’s coming-of-age comedy hit “Big Mouth.” Goldberg and fellow creators Nick Kroll, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett conceived the show as a 2D animated comedy in the style of “The Simpsons” or “Family Guy” because of its comic potential.

“There’s something about a flight of fancy that’s really suited to 2D animation — kind of drawings come to life,” says Flackett. “I think it’s a big part of why the show works.”

The animation process also allows for a high level of control and ability to continually refine the shows.

“I wouldn’t say it’s easy,” says Goldberg. “[But] you keep getting opportunities at various points to improve your drawings, to improve your jokes, to improve your emotional moments, and that’s worth the time.”

Related

There was no CG animation more than 30 years ago when Matt Groening created “The Simpsons,” and while the show has stuck with 2D, technology has changed how the show is made, says showrunner and executive producer Al Jean.

Major changes include the switch to widescreen and HD about 10 years ago, which requires more information to fill the screen. “We do a lot more writing per frame than we ever did on the show because there’s so much more information you can convey digitally with the wider screen,” Jean says.

He cites as an example an episode from this past season in which Homer visits Comic Book Guy in his shop’s cluttered backroom. “You can’t just shorthand it or have just a few things; you have to completely cover the whole walk through the room,” Jean says.

Producers of Disney’s “Big Hero 6: The Series” adapted the source feature’s CGI animation to 2D in search of a fresh look. “When you’re going with CG animation, you want to be able to reuse everything over and over to get the worth of building it,” says Nick Filippi, co-creator and executive producer. “We could still reuse things, but we could also create new places for the characters to explore.”

The San Fransokyo setting is essentially a character in the show, and 2D offered the best way to bring it to life, Filippi says. “We felt going 2D, where we could create the density with our background paintings and just create that very lived-in world, was a way that we would be able to sell it better than going with CG.”

The main difference between 2D and CG production is the type of resources you need and how they are allocated, Filippi says. “If you plan correctly, they’re about the same schedule or length of time, though you kind push the schedule around to accommodate the things that are going to take the most time,” he says.

Using 2D gives warmth to the characters, with the production adding a pencil texture to the line art on “Big Hero 6,” evoking the style of the Xerox-era Disney animated features such as “101 Dalmatians” and “The Jungle Book,” says Filippi.

That ability to convey emotion with a few lines is a great advantage, Jean says. “If I was doing a new show, I would lean towards 2D just for that reason,” he says.

More Artisans

  • Big Mouth Big Hero 6 Animation

    As 3D Animation Rules the Box Office, 2D Toons Stay on Top in Television

    Computer-generated 3D animation rules the box office, but good ol’ fashioned 2D animation’s warmth, simplicity and suitability to comedic storytelling has kept it the king of the hill on television. “Comedically, it’s kind of the medium of choice on TV and streaming,” says Andrew Goldberg, co-creator of Netflix’s coming-of-age comedy hit “Big Mouth.” Goldberg and [...]

  • American Horror Story-Apocalypse opening Titles

    Creative Arts Preview: How Epic Title Sequences Set the Tone in Type

    Great shows often come with epic title sequences. They give audiences a glimpse behind the curtain, set the mood and the tone and prep viewers for (hopefully) undistracted viewing of the story that’s about to start. From the early days of television, shows like “The Twilight Zone” and “Night Gallery” used some of the most [...]

  • Game of Thrones VFX

    Television Effects Exceed Bigscreen Standards as Demand Rises

    To VFX aficionados, television effects didn’t used to be considered feature film quality, but now they can exceed those old bigscreen standards, as demand and standards keep rising. “Supervisors that aren’t working on Marvel shows are working on episodics,” says Jim Rygiel, a three-time Oscar winner for “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy. Now exec [...]

  • Joel McNeely The Orville TV Score

    From 'The Orville' to 'Succession,' TV Maestros Conduct Symphonies of Sound

    Composer Joel McNeely stands before 93 musicians on the cavernous Fox scoring stage, his hands raised, about to conduct a musical cue for the season finale of Fox’s “The Orville.” “Very energetic,” he urges, giving the downbeat. For the next three minutes he leads them through a passage that’s variously mysterious, ominous and dramatic, as [...]

  • Catch-22 Hulu

    How Editors and Mixers Create the Right Sonic Landscapes

    As audiences crave more immersive storytelling, sound has become an important tool in capturing our attention. This year’s crop of Emmy contenders bolsters creativity through ingenuity, finding new ways to subliminally impact our experience through subtext and pronounced aural landscapes. In “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” production sound mixer Mathew Price, a six-time nominee for “The [...]

  • "Point of Origin" -- Pictured (l-r):

    TV Editors Walk a Difficult Line With Sensitive Subjects

    When editors take us into a story, they also choose which character will tell us the tale. Characters who’ve been victims of trauma, those who face mental-health issues and have to navigate surreal experiences still have to be engaging for the audience. It’s a difficult line to walk. Some editors also have to make an [...]

  • THIS IS US Vietnam Milo Ventimiglia

    Hair and Makeup Teams Put Their Best Faces Forward on Shows Like 'This Is Us,' 'Pose'

    TV has no shortage of series that rely on massive explosions, fire-breathing dragons and mystical creatures. But many of the most impressive special effects on TV today are happening in the hair and makeup departments of shows such as “Pose,” “This Is Us” and “The Man in the High Castle.” “When you create a fantasy [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad