×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Small-Screen Outfits Burst at Seams With Big Ambition

By

Randee's Most Recent Stories

View All
Marvelous Mrs Maisel
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Studios/Nicole Rivelli

It isn’t often that costumes get a direct shout-out in a TV show title. But then there’s Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” a singing competition series in which contestants all wore mascot-sized creature costumes, including full headpieces, to disguise themselves in front of a panel of judges.
“Singer” became broadcast’s biggest mid-season hit.

So all due credit to costume designer Marina Toybina, who translated the Korean concept series for American audiences — turning her costumes into the real stars of the show, at least until their occupants were revealed. “It’s go big or go home,” Toybina says. “Everyone’s trying to experiment with different ways of building costumes, going back to big pictures, big fabrics.”

Character outfits on TV have begun taking on bigger roles as costume designers let loose with assertive looks that not only dress actors, but enhance the overall show.

Related

On Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” costume designer Donna Zakowska is clearly having a lot of fun with her mid-century retro looks for star Rachel Brosnahan and cohorts, fashioning colorful outfits for Season 2 visits to Paris and the Catskills of New York.

That doesn’t mean it’s easy. “Everything’s a challenge, because we have so little time and so much of it is custom-built,” she says. “The challenge is really being able to keep up the standard of custom clothing in the time we’re in. Time is always of the essence for us.”

Zakowska also keeps in mind a broad plan for how the costumes will show Midge’s evolution. “It’s about the acceptance of her professional commitment, still in struggle with her personal life,” Zakowska says. “She has momentum, so the clothes have to have the momentum of a person who’s made a clear decision.”

Contemporary outfits may seem more mundane, but “Black-ish” (ABC) designer Michelle Cole finds ways to spice things up: In the annual Halloween episode this year, several characters emulated Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth Carter’s “Black Panther” look. But the real standout for her was being able to dress everyone in classic Prince outfits, which the Purple One tended to have custom-made.

“It took us about two months, because we had to start early in looking for fabrics,” she says. “It was exciting, watching the process from the shoes to the printing to getting it right.”

She agrees that overall, TV is going bigger and bringing that home to audiences. “I was brought up on Cher, ‘Laugh-In’ and ‘Batman’ and I see colors getting bolder again like that,” she says. “[Zakowska] and I come from theater, so that’s part of your process. It stays with you.”

Zakowska takes credit for some of the trend, adding that a little magical realism in TV costumes is allowable these days. “Nobody wants to continue seeing all police dramas,” she says. “Film has done this to a degree, and in TV it’s still a little early in the evolution. But TV’s getting there. We’re more stylized now.”

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More Artisans

  • THIS IS US Vietnam Milo Ventimiglia

    Hair and Makeup Teams Put Their Best Faces Forward on Shows Like 'This Is Us,' 'Pose'

    TV has no shortage of series that rely on massive explosions, fire-breathing dragons and mystical creatures. But many of the most impressive special effects on TV today are happening in the hair and makeup departments of shows such as “Pose,” “This Is Us” and “The Man in the High Castle.” “When you create a fantasy [...]

  • GLOW Netflix

    From 'Star Trek: Discovery' to 'GLOW,' Streamers Get Extra Physical With Their Stunts

    To see how far TV series are going to wow viewers with stunts worthy of a big-screen blockbuster, one might need a subscription to a streaming service. A case in point: the spectacular zero-gravity fight scene in the second season finale of CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Discovery.” Producers weren’t content to fake it with [...]

  • Marvelous Mrs Maisel

    Small-Screen Outfits Burst at Seams With Big Ambition

    It isn’t often that costumes get a direct shout-out in a TV show title. But then there’s Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” a singing competition series in which contestants all wore mascot-sized creature costumes, including full headpieces, to disguise themselves in front of a panel of judges. “Singer” became broadcast’s biggest mid-season hit. So all due [...]

  • Fosse Verdon TV Show

    TV Production Designers Overcome Limited Budgets With Imagination

    Sets crafted for television have not traditionally been known for their glamour, says “Fosse/Verdon” (FX) production designer Alex DiGerlando. “TV was always about characters interacting, and sets were something to fill the background,” he notes. “You got close-up and medium shots and you needed some kind of background to make it feel not random. To [...]

  • Homecoming TV Show Amazon

    TV Lensers Are No Longer Afraid of the Dark

    For many years, true cinematic darkness — the indispensable bass note of any cinematographer’s melody — was a struggle to achieve on television screens. Limitations in capture, transmission and display have been overcome in no small part due to the stubborn vision of directors of photography including Roy Wagner (“Quantum Leap,” “Beauty and the Beast”), [...]

  • Our Planet Netflix

    Emmy Hopefuls Hopscotch the Globe to Dazzle Viewers

    With deep-pocketed streamers competing head-to-head with cablers and networks to create an ever-growing glut of programming in the peak TV era, shows must ramp up their production values if they hope to capture the attention of audiences and Emmy voters. Often that means going the extra mile with global locations. In the case of Amazon’s [...]

  • STEPHEN PIZZELLO American Cinematographer Editor

    Why American Cinematographer's Legacy Has Been So Illuminating (Guest Column)

    For 28 years, it’s been my privilege to work in the editorial department at American Cinematographer magazine — first as an editorial assistant, then as associate editor, eventually progressing to executive editor and my current role as editor-in-chief and publisher. Many consider it to be “the best job in Hollywood,” with ample justification. During my [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad