‘Mary Poppins Returns,’ ‘A Wrinkle in Time,’ ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Among Costume Designers Guild Nominees

The Costume Designers Guild has announced its nominees in film and television categories for 2018.

In the contemporary film races, “Crazy Rich Asians” was nominated alongside “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” “Ocean’s 8,” “A Star Is Born” (extending its streak of nominations from every single industry group so far) and “Widows.”

For period film, nominees were “BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Favourite,” “Mary Poppins Returns” and “Mary Queen of Scots.”

Nominated for sci-fi/fantasy were “Aquaman,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Black Panther,” “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” and “A Wrinkle in Time.”

In the television categories, nominees included “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” “This Is Us,” “Glow,” “Outlander,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.”

Previously announced, the guild’s Career Achievement and Distinguished Collaborator honors will go to Ruth E. Carter and Ryan Murphy, respectively.

Full list of nominees below. Winners will be revealed at the 21st annual Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

Excellence in Contemporary Film
“Crazy Rich Asians” (Mary E. Vogt )
“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” (Michele Clapton)
“Ocean’s 8” (Sarah Edwards)
A Star Is Born” (Erin Benach)
“Widows” (Jenny Eagan)

Excellence in Period Film
“BlacKkKlansman” (Marci Rodgers)
“Bohemian Rhapsody” (Julian Day)
“The Favourite” (Sandy Powell)
Mary Poppins Returns” (Sandy Powell)
“Mary Queen of Scots” (Alexandra Byrne)

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film
Aquaman” (Kym Barrett)
“Avengers: Infinity War” (Judianna Makovsky)
“Black Panther” (Ruth E. Carter)
“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” (Jenny Beavan)
“A Wrinkle in Time” (Paco Delgado)

Excellence in Contemporary Television
“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (Lou Eyrich & Allison Leach)
“Grace and Frankie” (Allyson B. Fanger)
“The Romanoffs” (Janie Bryant & Wendy Chuck)
“Sharp Objects” (Alix Friedberg)
“This Is Us” (Hala Bahmet)

Excellence in Period Television
“The Alienist” (Michael Kaplan)
“Glow” (Beth Morgan)
“The Man in the High Castle” (Catherine Adair)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Donna Zakowska)
“Outlander” (Nina Ayres & Terry Dresbach)

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
“American Horror Story: Apocalypse” (Paula Bradley & Lou Eyrich)
“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Ane Crabtree)
“Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events” (Cynthia Summers)
“Star Trek: Discovery” (Gersha Phillips)
“Westworld” (Sharen Davis)

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (Paul Tazewell)
“The Late Late Show with James Corden” (Lauren Shapiro)
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Zaldy Goco)
“Saturday Night Live” (Tom Broecker & Eric Justian)
“So You Think You Can Dance” (Marina Toybina)

Excellence in Short Form Design
Adidas – “See My Creativity,” commercial (Bonnie Stauch)
Childish Gambino – “This is America,” music video (Natasha Newman-Thomas)
Elton John – “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Legacy,” short film”(Charlie Altuna)
Justin Timberlake – “Supplies,” music video (Ami Goodhart)
Nespresso: “The Quest,” commercial (Jenny Eagan)

