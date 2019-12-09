×
‘Ford vs. Ferrari’ Director James Mangold to Receive AIS Harold Lloyd Award

Christian Bale, Matt Damon. Christian Bale, left, and Matt Damon attend a premiere for "Ford v Ferrari" on day five of the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall, in Toronto2019 TIFF - "Ford v Ferrari" Premiere, Toronto, Canada - 09 Sep 2019
The Advanced Imaging Society has announced that Academy Award-nominated director, producer and writer James Mangold will be presented with its annual Harold Lloyd Award for filmmaking. The director and producer of 20th Century Fox’s “Ford v Ferrari” will be honored during the Society’s 11th annual awards ceremony January 22 at Warner Bros. Studios.

Ford v. Ferrari,” a race-track thriller and character study, sits squarely in this year’s awards conversations. It stars Christian Bale and Matt Damon (pictured above), with cinematography by Phedon Papamichael

In addition to “Ford v Ferrari,” Mangold executive produced “The Greatest Showman,” and directed, executive produced and co-wrote “Logan,” for which he was nominated for an Oscar for adapted screenplay. His other films include “The Wolverine,” “Knight and Day,” “3:10 to Yuma,” “Walk the Line” and “Girl Interrupted.”

The Harold Lloyd Lumiere Award is presented annually, in partnership with the Harold Lloyd family, for distinguished achievement in filmmaking to directors who have successfully deployed technology to empower their storytelling. It is named for the legendary silent-era actor, comedian and stunt performer.

“Harold Lloyd was an actor, director, and producer in more than 200 films,” said Suzanne Lloyd, chairman of Harold Lloyd Entertainment. “He was passionate about using technology, including fast cars, to empower great actors and entertain millions of fans. Harold would be thrilled that James Mangold is our 2020 recipient,” she added.

“James Mangold’s genius is visible in all of his work and represents the very best of what Hollywood is at our very best. James is singular in technical innovation and creative vision as he perfectly executes on millions of microscopic details in one holistic immersive film experience that thrills and enthralls his audiences,” said society president Jim Chabin.

Previous recipients of The Harold Lloyd Lumiere Award include Martin Scorsese, Ang Lee, Jon Favreau, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Victoria Alonso, James Cameron and others. Tom Cruise presented the 2019 award to director Christopher McQuarrie.

Emmy Award-winning veteran producer Brad Bessey (“Entertainment Tonight,” “The Talk”) returns as Lumiere executive producer. The 2020 Lumiere Awards will be presented by Cisco and Dell.

AIS was formed a decade ago to educate, demonstrate, and recognize emerging technologies to accelerate the success of next-generation consumer experiences. Founded by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, Pixar, Marvel, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Dolby, and other Hollywood stakeholders, the organization now includes Silicon Valley and tech companies Cisco, NVIDIA, HP, Google, and Dell.

In addition to its annual awards, the Society produces seminars, educational videos, screenings, and aids in research.

 

 

