‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ and ‘Roma’ Win LMGI Awards for Motion Pictures

'Chernobyl' and 'Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan' take honors in television

Peter Caranicas

Roma Cinematography
CREDIT: Netflix

Two major 2018 releases – actioner “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” and critics’ darling “Roma” – were honored for film location work by the Location Managers Guild International at a ceremony this evening at the Eli & Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

The 6th Annual LMGI Awards also recognized “Chernobyl” and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” in the television category.

The LMGI Awards spotlight “productions in which the creative use of filming locations sets the tone, enriches the character and enhances the narrative,” per the organization.

Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” filmed at locations in France, the U.K., Abu Dhabi, Norway and New Zealand. Netflix’s “Roma” was shot in and around Mexico City. HBO’s “Chernobyl” derived its authentic look from locations in Lithuania, not far from Ukraine, where the nuclear disaster itself took place. And Amazon’s “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” traveled to Montreal, Morocco, France and Washington D.C.

Also at the LMGI event, Oscar-nommed director Peter Weir (“Dead Poets Society,” “The Truman Show,” “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World”) received the Eva Monley Award, which recognizes industry members who support the work of location professionals. Accepting on the director’s behalf was actress Holland Taylor (“The Practice,” “Two and a Half Men,” “The Truman Show”).

Oscar-nominated producer Duncan Henderson (“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Master and Commander,” “Dead Poets Society”) bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award to location manager Michael J. Meehan (“Dead Poets Society,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Master and Commander”). Michael Ealy (“Barbershop,” “Think Like a Man,” “2 Fast 2 Furious”) presented the Humanitarian Award to Hidden Empire Film Group for its philanthropic reach and active engagement in raising awareness of human rights and social issues. Executive producer Roxanne Taylor accepted in person on behalf of herself and management partners Deon Taylor and Robert F. Smith.

Presenters included Oscar and Emmy winning actress Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” “American Crime,”), Joe Mantegna (“The Godfather: Part lll,” “Criminal Minds,” Emmy-winning director Claire Scanlon (“The Office,” “The Last Man on Earth”) and Clara Le, commercial director of The Location Guide/FOCUS/makers.

LMGI honors creative contributions of film commissions and location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the world. This year’s black-tie ceremony and reception took place for the first time at the Santa Monica venue. AJ Gibson, host on “Hollywood Today Live,” presided. Lori Balton, Mike Fantasia and John Rakich produced this year’s awards show.

(Pictured above: Production team shoots scene from ‘Roma’ on a Mexican beach.)

A complete list of winners:

Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Amazon Prime Video)
Michele St-Arnaud, Arnaud Kaiser, Peggy Pridemore, Christian McWilliams, Lori Balton

Outstanding Locations in a Period Television Series
Chernobyl (HBO)
Jonas Spokas

Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Feature
Mission: Impossible – Fallout (Paramount Pictures)
Ben Piltz, David Campbell-Bell

Outstanding Locations in a Period Feature
Roma (Netflix)
Horacio Rodriquez de Zamacona, Claudia Puebla Monge

Outstanding Locations in a Commercial
Nujeen Mustafa (National Geographic -72andSunny)
Jose Aragao, Luis Santos

Outstanding Film Commission
Film Otago Southland
KJ Jennings, Executive Manager

