‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Among Cinema Audio Society Winners

Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” won the Cinema Audio Society’s top prize for sound mixing at Saturday night’s 55th annual CAS Awards. The film is Oscar-nominated for sound mixing this year along with “Black Panther,” “First Man,” “Roma” and “A Star Is Born.”
In a surprise over heavy-hitters “Incredibles 2” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” won the animated prize. “Free Solo” reigned in the documentary field.
TV winners included “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” and “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.”
Three-time CAS award-winner Mary Jo Lang (“Frozen,” “Big Hero 6,” “Inside Out”) received the President’s Award, while Oscar-winning production mixer Lee Orloff (“Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” “The Abyss,” “The Insider”) was honored with career achievement recognition.
Steven Spielberg received the organization’s Filmmaker Award. Seven of the director’s films have been nominated by the Cinema Audio Society: “Jurassic Park,” “Schindler’s List,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Catch Me If You Can,” “War of the Worlds,” “Lincoln” and “Bridge of Spies.” “Saving Private Ryan” won in 1999.
See below for this year’s full set of CAS winners.
MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
Production Mixer: John Casali
Re-recording Mixer: Paul Massey
Re-recording Mixer: Tim Cavagin
Re-recording Mixer: Niv Adiri, CAS
ADR Mixer: Mike Tehrani
Foley Mixer: Glen Gathard
Foley Mixer: Jemma Riley Tolch
MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
“Isle of Dogs”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Darrin Moore
Re-recording Mixer: Christopher Scarabosio
Re-recording Mixer: Wayne Lemmer
Scoring Mixer: Xavier Forcioli
Scoring Mixer: Simon Rhodes
Foley Mixer: Peter Persaud, CAS
MOTION PICTURE – DOCUMENTARY
“Free Solo”
Production Mixer: Jim Hurst
Re-recording Mixer: Tom Fleischman, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Ric Schnupp
Scoring Mixer: Tyson Lozensky
ADR Mixer: David Boulton
Foley Mixer: Joana Niza Braga
TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – “Vote for Kennedy, Vote for Kennedy”
Production Mixer: Mathew Price, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Ron Bochar, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Michael Miller, CAS
Scoring Mixer: Stewart Lerman
ADR Mixer: David Boulton
Foley Mixer: Steven Visscher
TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR
“Mozart in the Jungle” – “Domo Arigato”
Production Mixer: Ryotaro Harada
Re-recording Mixer: Andy D’Addario
Re-recording Mixer: Chris Jacobson, CAS
ADR Mixer: Patrick Christensen
Foley Mixer: Gary DeLeone
TELEVISION MOVIE or LIMITED SERIES
“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” – “Part 1: The Man Who Would Be Vogue”
Production Mixer: John Bauman, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Joe Earle, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Doug Andham, CAS
ADR Mixer: Judah Getz, CAS
Foley Mixer: Arno Stephanian
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS
“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” – “Bhutan”
Re-Recording Mixer: Benny Mouthon, CAS
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION
Dan Dugan Sound Design: Dugan Automixing in Sound Devices 633 Compact Mixer
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST PRODUCTION
iZotope, Inc.: RX 7
CAS STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD
Anna Wozniewicz (Chapman University – Orange, CA)