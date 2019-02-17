‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Among Cinema Audio Society Winners

Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” won the Cinema Audio Society’s top prize for sound mixing at Saturday night’s 55th annual CAS Awards. The film is Oscar-nominated for sound mixing this year along with “Black Panther,” “First Man,” “Roma” and “A Star Is Born.”

In a surprise over heavy-hitters “Incredibles 2” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” won the animated prize. “Free Solo” reigned in the documentary field.

TV winners included “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” and “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.”

Three-time CAS award-winner Mary Jo Lang (“Frozen,” “Big Hero 6,” “Inside Out”) received the President’s Award, while Oscar-winning production mixer Lee Orloff (“Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” “The Abyss,” “The Insider”) was honored with career achievement recognition.

Steven Spielberg received the organization’s Filmmaker Award. Seven of the director’s films have been nominated by the Cinema Audio Society: “Jurassic Park,” “Schindler’s List,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Catch Me If You Can,” “War of the Worlds,” “Lincoln” and “Bridge of Spies.” “Saving Private Ryan” won in 1999.

See below for this year’s full set of CAS winners.

MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

Production Mixer: John Casali

Re-recording Mixer: Paul Massey

Re-recording Mixer: Tim Cavagin

Re-recording Mixer: Niv Adiri, CAS

ADR Mixer: Mike Tehrani

Foley Mixer: Glen Gathard

Foley Mixer: Jemma Riley Tolch

MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

“Isle of Dogs”

Original Dialogue Mixer: Darrin Moore

Re-recording Mixer: Christopher Scarabosio

Re-recording Mixer: Wayne Lemmer

Scoring Mixer: Xavier Forcioli

Scoring Mixer: Simon Rhodes

Foley Mixer: Peter Persaud, CAS

MOTION PICTURE – DOCUMENTARY

“Free Solo”

Production Mixer: Jim Hurst

Re-recording Mixer: Tom Fleischman, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Ric Schnupp

Scoring Mixer: Tyson Lozensky

ADR Mixer: David Boulton

Foley Mixer: Joana Niza Braga

TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – “Vote for Kennedy, Vote for Kennedy”

Production Mixer: Mathew Price, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Ron Bochar, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Michael Miller, CAS

Scoring Mixer: Stewart Lerman

ADR Mixer: David Boulton

Foley Mixer: Steven Visscher

TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR

“Mozart in the Jungle” – “Domo Arigato”

Production Mixer: Ryotaro Harada

Re-recording Mixer: Andy D’Addario

Re-recording Mixer: Chris Jacobson, CAS

ADR Mixer: Patrick Christensen

Foley Mixer: Gary DeLeone

TELEVISION MOVIE or LIMITED SERIES

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” – “Part 1: The Man Who Would Be Vogue”

Production Mixer: John Bauman, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Joe Earle, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Doug Andham, CAS

ADR Mixer: Judah Getz, CAS

Foley Mixer: Arno Stephanian

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” – “Bhutan”

Re-Recording Mixer: Benny Mouthon, CAS

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION

Dan Dugan Sound Design: Dugan Automixing in Sound Devices 633 Compact Mixer

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST PRODUCTION

iZotope, Inc.: RX 7

CAS STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD

Anna Wozniewicz (Chapman University – Orange, CA)