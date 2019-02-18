‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Leads MPSE Golden Reel Awards for Sound Editing

“Bohemian Rhapsody” followed up love from Cinema Audio Society sound mixers with a pair of honors at the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ 66th annual Golden Reel Awards Sunday night. The musical biopic scored wins for dialogue and ADR as well as sound editing in a musical.

The film is nominated for sound editing at the Oscars along with “First Man” and two other films that received Golden Reel Awards: “A Quiet Place” and “Roma.”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” also received a pair of awards.

TV prizes went to FX’s “The Americans” and “Atlanta,” Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” HBO’s “Westworld” and Netflix’s “Altered Carbon.”

There were a pair of ties: In feature documentary, “Free Solo” and “They Shall Not Grow Old” locked horns. For episodic short form music/musical work, “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” and “Vikings” ended up in a dead heat.

Director Antoine Fuqua received the MPSE’s filmmaker award, while Oscar winner Stephen H. Flick (“RoboCop,” “Speed”) received career achievement recognition.

See below for the full list of winners.

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Effects / Foley

“A Quiet Place” (Paramount Pictures)

Supervising Sound Editors: Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Brandon Jones, Justin M. Davey, MPSE

Foley Artists: Steve Baine, Peter Persaud

Foley Editor: Jonathan Klein

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Dialogue / ADR

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (GK Films / Fox Studios)

Supervising Sound Editor: John Warthurst

Supervising ADR / Dialogue Editor: Nina Hartston

ADR / Dialogue Jens Petersen

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Musical

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (Fox Studios)

Supervising Music Editor: John Warhurst

Music Editor: Neil Stemp

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Music Score

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Music Editors: Katie Greathouse, Catherine Wilson

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

“Roma” (Netflix)

Supervising Sound Editors: Sergio Díaz, Skip Lievsay

Sound Designers: Sergio Díaz, Skip Lievsa

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Carlos Honc Navarro

Supervising ADR Editors: Carlos Honc Navarro, Ruy Garc

Dialogue Editors: Manuel Montaño Mancilla, Caleb Townsend, Michael Feuser

ADR Editors: Michael Feuser, Alexa Zimmerma

Sound Effects Editors: Eric Dounce, Luis Huesca, Luis Parra, Mitch Osias, Craig Berkey, Javier Quesada

Foley Artists: Alan Romero, Jay Peck

Foley Editor: Jaime Sainz, Igor Nikolic

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature

“Extinction” (Good Universe / Universal Pictures)

Supervising Sound Editors: Will Files, P.K. Hooker

Supervising ADR Editor: Lisa J. Levine

Sound Effects Editors: Justin Davey, MPSE, Ken McGill

Dialogue Editors: Ryan Cole, Polly McKinnon

Foley Artist: Steve Baine

Music Editor: Brett Pierce, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures Entertainment / Marvel)

Supervising Sound Editors: Geoffrey Rubay, Curt Schulkey

Sound Designer: John Pospisil

Sound Effects Editors: Kip Smedley, Andy Sisul, MPSE, David Werntz, Christopher Aud, MPSE, Ando Johnson, Benjamin Cook, MPSE, Mike Reagan, Donald Flick

Dialogue Editors: James Morioka, Matthew E. Taylor

Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Michael Broomberg, Rick Owens, MPSE

Foley Editor: Alec Rubay

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form

“Next Gen” (Netflix)

Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Steve Slanec

Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Pascal Garneau

Dialogue Editors: Qianbaihui Yang

Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Margie O’Malley

Foley Editors: Jim Likowski, Ryan Frias, Richard Gould

Music Editor: Sebastian Zuleta

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form

“Overwatch: Reunion” (Blizzard Entertainment)

Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Menichini, MPSE

Audio Lead: Caroline Hernandez, MPSE

Sound Designers: Alexander Ephraim, MPSE Harry Cohen, MPSE, JP Walton

Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Battaglia, MPSE, John Thomas

Dialogue Editors: Isaac Hammons, Christopher Cody Flick

Foley Editor: Gary Coppola, MPSE

Foley Artist: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE

Supervising Music Editor: Derek Duke

Music Editors: Adam Burgess, Sam Cardon

Scoring Editor: John Kurlander

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley

“Altered Carbon” – “Out of the Past” (Netflix)

Supervising Sound Editor: Brett Hinton

Sound Effects Editors: Owen Granich-Young, Mark Allen, Austin Krier

Foley Artist: Noel Vought

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR

“Westworld” – “The Riddle of the Sphinx” (HBO)

Supervising Sound Editor: Thomas De Gorter, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Brett Hinton

Dialogue Editors: Fred Paragano, Brian Armstrong, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music / Musical

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – “We’re Going to the Catskills” (Amazon Studios)

Music Editor: Annette Kudrak

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation

“Phillip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” (Sony Pictures Television / Amazon Studios)

Supervising Sound Editor: Mark A. Lanza, MPSE

Supervising ADR / Dialogue Editor: Mark A. Lanza, MPSE

Sound Designers: Harry Snodgrass, MPSE, Mark A. Lanza, MPSE

Sound Editor: Harry Snodgrass, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Ryne Gierke

Foley Artists: Sarah Monat-Jacobs, Robin Harlan

Foley Editor: Eryne Prine, MPSE

Music Editor: Michael T. Ryan, MPSE, Brittany DuBay

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley

“Atlanta” – “Teddy Perkins” (FX Networks)

Supervising Sound Editor: Trevor Gates, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: David Barbee, MPSE

Foley Artists: Tara Blume, Matt Salib

Foley Editors: Geordy Sincavage, Michael Head, Jordan McClain

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR

“The Americans” – “Harvest” (FX Networks)

Supervising Sound Editors: Ken Hahn, Neil Cedar

Dialogue Editor: Gerald Donlan

ADR Editor: John Bowen

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music / Musical (Tie)

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse” – “The End” (FX Networks)

Music Editor: David Klotz

“Vikings” – “Moment of Vision” (MGM Television / History Channel)

Supervising Music Editor: Yuri Gorbachow, MPSE

Music Editor: Lise Beauchesne

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary (Tie)

“Free Solo” (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Supervising Sound Editor: Deborah Wallach

Sound Effects Editor: Filipe Messeder, MPSE

Foley Artist: Nuno Bento

Foley Editor: Rolan Vajs

“They Shall Not Grow Old” (Wingnut Films / Fathom Events / Warner Brothers)

Supervising Sound Editors: Martin Kwok, Brent Burge, Melanie Graham, Justin Webster

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Emile De La Rey

ADR Supervisor: Nigel Stone

Sound Effects Editors: Hayden Collow, Dave Whitehead

Dialogue Editors: Matt Stutter, MPSE, Helen Luttrell, Chris Todd, Matthew Lamboum

Foley Artist: James Carroll

Foley Editors: Craig Tomlinson, Tom Scott-Toft

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

“Searching for Sound: Islandman and VeYasin” (Karga Seven Pictures / Red Bull TV)

Supervising Sound Editor: Suat Ayas, MPSE

Dialogue Lead: Justin Stark

Sound Effects Editors: Tolga Boyuk, Emin Yasin Vural

Dialogue Editor: Okan Isik

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinematic

“World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth” (Blizzard Entertainment)

Supervising Sound Designer: Paul Menichini, MPSE

Sound Designers: David Farmer, Harry Cohen, MPSE, JP Walton

Sound Effects Editors: Keith Bilderbeck, John Thomas, Alexander Ephraim, MPSE

Audio Lead: Caroline Hernandez, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Issac Hammons, Christopher Flick

Foley Artist: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE

Foley Editor: Gary Coppola, MPSE

Scoring Editor: John Kurlander

Supervising Music Editor: Derek Duke

Music Editor: Neil Acree

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play

“God of War” (SIE Santa Monica Studio)

Audio Directors: Rob Burns, Nassim Ait-Kaci

Audio Lead: Mike Niederquel

Sound Designers: Chris Clanin, Daniel Birczynski, Mike Maksim, Sam Bird, Roel Sanchez, Karen Waller, Erick Ocampo, TJ Schauer, Jeff Darby, Adam Boyd, MPSE, Michael Finley, Chad Bedell, Patrick Ginn, Emile Mika, Eric Buensuceso, Karen Waller

Dialogue Lead: Leilani Ramirez

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter

Dialogue Editors: Justin Conmy, Ryan Schaad, Aaron Seiden, Jodie Kupsco, Heather Plunkard

Foley Artists: David Jobe, Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson

Supervising Music Editors: Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Special Venue

“Age of Sail” (Google Spotlight Stories)

Supervising Sound Editor: Scot Stafford

Sound Designer: Jamey Scott, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Jamey Scott, MPSE

Music Editor: Mark Willsher

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 35:00

“Star Trek: Short Treks” – “The Brightest Star” (CBS All Access)

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor

Sound Designer: Tim Farrell

Sound Effects Editor: Mike Schapiro

Dialogue Editor: Sean Heissinger

Foley Artists: Nancy Parker, MPSE, Chris Moriana

Foley Editor: John Sanacore, MPSE

Music Editor: Matt Decker

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

“Facing It” (National Film and Television School)

Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Adam Woodhams

Filmmaker Award

Antoine Fuqua