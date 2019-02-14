×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Oscar-Nominated Production Designers Infused Their Films With Elements of Fantasy

By
Peter Caranicas

Deputy Editor

Peter's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mary Poppins Production Design BTS
CREDIT: Jay Maidment

The films up for this year’s Oscar for production design are set in specific times and places, but a lot of invention — and inventiveness — went into creating their physical surroundings.

We all know that the African kingdom of Wakanda in “Black Panther” is mythical, but it’s not the only example of fabrication among the nominees. In each of the films, the production designer and set decorator had to interpret and tweak reality and create environments from scratch.

At first glance, “The Favourite” appears to be a faithful recreation of the court of Queen Anne of England circa 1708. But it contains a wealth of playful inaccuracies, from occasional contemporary phrasings to fanciful and sadistic amusements (duck races, pelting naked jesters with blood oranges).

“The decision was made to use the things that felt right for the story, rather than being historically accurate,” says the film’s production designer Fiona Crombie, who’s nominated alongside set decorator Alice Felton. For instance, “they didn’t have wheelchairs, so we had to create versions of wheelchairs that felt right for the period and our story.”

Related

Mary Poppins Returns” director Rob Marshall made use of real London locations to ground the film’s storybook 1930s-set narrative in reality. But the art department also crafted numerous sets at Shepperton Studios, including a park featuring a functioning fountain and gas lamps and a very unreal upside-down room for a musical number set in the workshop of Cousin Topsy (Meryl Streep).

“Designing the set architecturally was easy because you could draw it straight up and spin it,” says production designer John Myhre, who is nominated along with set decorator Gordon Sim. “But it had piles of art and statues and things that needed to be in the right place upside-down to be safe for the [child actors] and work for a musical number.”

For “Roma,” a starkly realistic look at the life of a maid working for a middle-class family in Mexico City in 1970, inspired by director Alfonso Cuaron’s childhood, the art department (led by Oscar-nominated production designer Eugenio Caballero and set decorator Barbara Enriquez) sourced handmade floor tiles similar to those from Cuaron’s family home and used some of the actual furniture now in the possession of relatives. But while the primary location was a real house, they didn’t just paint and dress it, then roll camera. They gutted its interior and added wild walls on a pulley system that could be lifted to accommodate various camera angles.

Oscar-nominated production designer Nathan Crowley and set decorator Kathy Lucas were tasked with a much larger-scale historical reproduction in “First Man,” which shows the NASA space program in the ’60s through the eyes of astronaut Neil Armstrong. And they did it old school with miniatures and practical (non-CGI) sets, most notably a full-scale reproduction of the Gemini capsule filmed against giant LED screens showing real space footage.

Crowley exaggerated the aging of Gemini slightly to evoke the grainy Super 16mm footage shot by the astronauts on their missions and accentuate the capsule’s piecemeal construction.

“Every cockpit was an alteration of what they did in the previous version, so the contents look messy, almost taped together,” says Crowley. “It represented the danger of what these people were putting themselves through.”

The workload for production designer Hannah Beachler and set decorator Jay Hart was arguably even more daunting on “Black Panther,” with sets that spanned more than a dozen soundstages at EUE/Screen Gems and Pinewood Studios in Atlanta and various locations throughout the city.

“Once you get going, you realize all that goes into it and all the work the designer does and how design-heavy these [Marvel] films are, whether you’re creating a world that’s going to be VFX or building real sets,” says Beachler.

 

(Pictured above: Crew on “Mary Poppins Returns” makes contemporary London look old.)

More Artisans

  • Mary Poppins Production Design BTS

    Oscar-Nominated Production Designers Infused Their Films With Elements of Fantasy

    The films up for this year’s Oscar for production design are set in specific times and places, but a lot of invention — and inventiveness — went into creating their physical surroundings. We all know that the African kingdom of Wakanda in “Black Panther” is mythical, but it’s not the only example of fabrication among the [...]

  • Harry Belafonte Blackkklansman

    Oscar-Nominated Editors Brought the Past to Life in This Year's Mostly Historical Films

    As much as anything, the task of a film editor is to move the attention of the audience in the direction of the narrative. As biographical stories and historical drama dominate the nominated films in the category, that meant developing deep character portraits alongside factual events, and paying attention to historical reality. This year’s crop [...]

  • Matthew Libatique Caleb Deschanel Cinematography Oscar

    Oscar-Nominated Cinematographers Made Bold Choices With This Year's Films

    Cinema is a global language, and this year’s roster of Oscar nominees for cinematography is a good illustration. The list boasts a distinctly international flavor. The stories come from Poland, Germany, England, Mexico and the U.S., and the nominees are almost as diverse in nationality. Meanwhile, on the tech side, the trend toward multiplicity in formats [...]

  • The Favourite Blackkklansman

    Do Multiple Craft Nominations Indicate a Best Picture Oscar? Yes and No

    When Barry Alexander Brown received a film editing nomination for “BlackKklansman” (above, right) in January, he had to prepare a statement for the press. “I said, ‘Look, I wouldn’t be here without all this other talent in the movie,’” he recalls. “When you look at a film and it gets all of the best awards, [...]

  • Viveik Kalra, Nell Williams and Aaron

    Below-the-Line Talent Share Insights Into Top Sundance Movies

    A seller’s market prevailed at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, as streaming giants competed with traditional studios to buy a wide assortment of indie projects they hope to turn into hits. The artisans who worked on some of the highest-profile Sundance movies share their stories.  Blinded by the Light (Bought by New Line for $15 [...]

  • Oscars Oscar Academy Awards Placeholder

    IATSE President Blasts Oscar Telecast Exclusions: 'We Demand That the Academy Reverse Course'

    The president of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees blasted the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for its decision to not televise four of the awards. Matthew Loeb condemned the decision on Wednesday in an open letter, two days after the announcement that four categories — cinematography, film editing, live-action short, and make-up and hair styling [...]

  • Pawel Pawlikowski "Cold War"

    'Cold War' Wins American Society of Cinematographers Award

    “Cold War” cinematographer Łukasz Żal has won the top feature award from the American Society of Cinematographers. “Cold War,” shot in black and white, topped Alfonso Cuaron’s digital 65mm black-and-white lensing of his own “Roma,” Linus Sandgren’s multi-format work on Damien Chazelle’s moonshot drama “First Man,” Matthew Libatique for Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born,” and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad