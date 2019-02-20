‘Black Panther,’ ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ ‘Westworld’ Among Costume Designers Guild Winners

“Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Favourite” and “Black Panther” walked away with top honors at the 21st annual Costume Designers Guild Awards Tuesday night, the final industry guild show before the Oscars on Feb. 24.

“The Favourite” and “Black Panther” are up for the Oscar this year, along with “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” “Mary Poppins Returns” and “Mary Queen of Scots.”

In the television categories, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” took the contemporary award, while Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and HBO’s “Westworld” won for period and sci-fi/fantasy, respectively. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” took the reality-competition prize.

“The Wife” star Glenn Close received the organization’s Spotlight Award, while Ryan Murphy received the Distinguished Collaborator Award. “Black Panther” costume designer Ruth E. Carter received lifetime achievement recognition.

See below for the full list of winners.

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“Crazy Rich Asians” (Mary E. Vogt)

Excellence in Period Film

“The Favourite” (Sandy Powell)

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

“Black Panther” (Ruth E. Carter)

Excellence in Contemporary Television

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (Lou Eyrich & Allison Leach)

Excellence in Period Television

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Donna Zakowska)

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

“Westworld” (Sharen Davis)

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Zaldy Goco)

Excellence in Short Form Design

Childish Gambino – “This is America,” music video (Natasha Newman-Thomas)

Spotlight Award

Glenn Close

Distinguished Collaborator Award

Ryan Murphy

Career Achievement Award

Ruth E. Carter

Distinguished Service Award

Betty Pecha Madden