×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Inside the Making of the Costumes of ‘Jojo Rabbit’ (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO)

By

Artisans Editor

Jazz's Most Recent Stories

View All

The world of “Jojo Rabbit” is one that is seen through the eyes of a 10-year-old boy. His world is World War II Germany and his imaginary best friend is Hitler. Jojo dreams and aspires to be the greatest soldier and join the Nazis.

Taika Waititi’s anti-hate satire builds a world filled with vibrant colors and where “everything is lucid and vivid,” Waititi says in an exclusive featurette (watch above). Costume designer Mayes C. Rubeo, who previously collaborated with Waititi on “Thor: Ragnarok,” says, “You see the metamorphosis of this boy.” Waititi’s Hitler uniform is big and baggy “riding pants” and brown. The idea for him was that he was a fantasy character, a figment of Jojo’s imagination.

Scarlett Johansson, who plays Jojo’s mother, Rose, is “someone who likes to go out and socialize,” so naturally, her outfits are chic. She’s Jojo’s world, and the heart of the movie. “She is color and life and the most colorful,” says Rubeo. “We wanted to portray that.”

The colors in the movie start at a happy place. As the story develops and Jojo’s world starts to change, however, challenging his ideologies, so does the color palette around him. Rose is the only one whose colors don’t change.

More Artisans

  • Marriage Story Netflix

    How Editors Help Audiences Discover Oscar-Contending Stories

    Editors for many of this year’s most-lauded movies were careful to let the audience feel they were making their own discoveries as the stories unfolded. “We had a structure that was so bold and the [deliberate] pace of the movie, which is slower than the way movies are often done today,” says Thelma Schoonmaker, three-time [...]

  • Queen and Slim Movie

    Awards-Contending Costume Designers Dress to Reflect Characters' Journeys

    Earlier this year, Ruth E. Carter won the costume design Oscar for her superheroic efforts in creating outfits for “Black Panther,” but 2020’s contenders are more likely to reflect the real world. And many of those assist the film’s story by undertaking their own journeys. In “Queen & Slim,” the titular fugitives spend the entire [...]

  • DOL_Unit_03757.CR2

    Costume Designers Ruth E. Carter and Sandy Powell on Misconceptions, New Tech and Ties

    Ruth E. Carter made history when she became the first African-American to win the Academy Award for Outstanding Costume Design add this year for “Black Panther.” Recently, she’s reteamed with Eddie Murphy on Netflix’s “Dolemite Is My Name”  (they previously collaborated on “Daddy Day Care,” “I Spy” and “Dr. Dolittle 2”),  for which where she [...]

  • First still from the set of

    Inside the Making of the Costumes of 'Jojo Rabbit' (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO)

    The world of “Jojo Rabbit” is one that is seen through the eyes of a 10-year-old boy. His world is World War II Germany and his imaginary best friend is Hitler. Jojo dreams and aspires to be the greatest soldier and join the Nazis. Taika Waititi’s anti-hate satire builds a world filled with vibrant colors [...]

  • Bombshell Charlize Theron Nicole Kidman Margot

    How 'Bombshell's' Costume Designer Recreated the Hectic World Inside Fox News

    Costume designer Colleen Atwood has had a large hand in crafting the worlds of “Chicago,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Dumbo,” using a detailed approach to help tell nuanced stories. Her latest, “Bombshell,” sees Atwood recreating the hectic world of Fox News. In addition to watching real-life footage, Atwood started with photographic research. “I went through old [...]

  • world of wonder

    'Stonewall Outloud': The Power of Lip Syncing to Connect Past and Present

    “Stonewall Outloud” is an important documentary from the people who brought you “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The documentary takes us back to New York 1969 when the NYPD raided the Stonewall Inn, a haven for the LGBTQ community. That fateful night on June 28, 1969, was when the patrons fought back, standing their ground for their [...]

  • Dipping bread in wine, known as

    How 'The Irishman' Production Designer Transformed New York Into Detroit

    Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” looks at the life of Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), a union man gets involved with mafia boss Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci). Along the way, Sheeran and Bufalino end up crossing paths with Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino), whose disappearance remains one of the biggest unsolved mysteries of the 20th Century. Production [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad