Netflix Series ‘Medal of Honor’ Spotlights Historical Scenes of War

Netflix’s original docuseries “Medal of Honor,” which debuts globally Nov. 9, focuses on the lives of eight recipients of the nation’s highest military honor for valor. The honor has been presented to fewer than 3,600 Americans since Abraham Lincoln signed it into law in 1861.

Produced by Allentown Productions and Compari Entertainment, the series is executive produced by Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine and Brandon Birtell, with Oscar-, Grammy- and Emmy-winning filmmaker James Moll (“The Last Days”) directing the project.

“James Moll is a talented storyteller, and we were looking for the right project to work with him on,” says Zemeckis. “ ‘Medal of Honor’ is the ideal collaboration for us, and James’ documentary skills combined with our live-action techniques bring to a compelling light the important recognition of these brave individuals. We cannot think of a better way to give back to the military community than by telling these incredibly heroic true stories.”

Comprising interviews with family members, historians, and servicemen, along with intense recreations of events and archival footage, “Medal of Honor” showcases historical events in Italy, Germany, and France during World War II, along the 38th parallel during the Korean War, in Laos during the deadliest year of the Vietnam War, and in the mountains of Afghanistan. The series is realistic and emotional.

“During the making of ‘Medal of Honor,’ it was apparent that the work of the cast and crew was more than just a job,” says Moll. “Some had family members who had served, some were veterans themselves, and others without a direct connection to the military were motivated by the powerful, almost unbelievable stories behind each and every Medal of Honor that has been awarded since 1861. If you were to ask any recipient what the medal represents to them, you’ll hear about the bravery of others who served with them, and about those who never came back.”