You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Review: FX’s ‘Mr. Inbetween’

By
Caroline Framke

TV Critic

Caroline's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mr. Inbetween review
CREDIT: Mark Rogers

TV and film have long been fascinated with the inner lives of spies, assassins, and people who otherwise operate underground and out of sight. Untangling the possible motivations someone might have to live such a life, not to mention carry out startling and sometimes downright horrific acts, provides so much narrative catnip that hardly a month goes by without a new variation on the same theme. 2018’s TV has already had a couple sterling examples in HBO’s “Barry” and BBC America’s “Killing Eve,” both of which manage to depict the lives of assassins in ways we’ve never seen before — which is, after so many other attempts, a real feat.

So if you’re going to try your hand at a spy or hitman story, it’s on you to come up with something more interesting than the many dozens we’ve seen before. “Mr. Inbetween,” unfortunately, doesn’t.

FX’s new half-hour drama — an Australian collaboration based on Scott Ryan’s 2005 film “The Magician” — follows Ray Shoesmith (Ryan), a sullen hired hand whose job can entail anything from extortion to intimidation, kidnapping to murder. When he’s not blindly carrying out orders for his oily boss Freddy (Damon Herriman), he’s caring for his young daughter (Chika Yasumura) and disabled brother (Nicholas Cassim), both of whom are more than capable of throwing his deadpan humor right back at him. (Yasumura and Cassim, both bringing something new to the show, appropriately steal scenes whenever they get them.)

More Reviews

Eventually, Ray eases into a lowkey relationship with Ally (Brooke Satchwell), a dry paramedic who struggles to reconcile Ray’s general reticence with the sporadic flashes of anger he gives into when encountering something he finds stupid. And that’s about the extent of “Mr. Inbetween’s” introspection on what makes Ray tick. He doesn’t necessarily enjoy the sensation of beating someone to a pulp, he tells the anger management support group he never wanted to join, but if he does it, he’s “generally got a pretty good reason.” As far as Ray sees it, the world is full of jerks who occasionally need a reminder that they, too, are going to end up six feet under whether they like it or not — and that that day could come much sooner than they think. Checks, meet balances.

All of this makes sense. Hitman stories have leaned on exactly this kind of narrative for decades. But neither “Mr. Inbetween’s” story nor Ryan’s portrayal of this determinedly laconic character have much urgency to them. That moment of clarity in Ray’s support group, for example, doesn’t happen until four episodes into the six-episode season. Yes, the narrative supports the revelation; it’s not exactly surprising that Ray fancies himself the best judge, jury, and executioner his community’s got. But by the time the show acknowledges it, it’s already too hard to understand why Ray’s story is apparently so singular that we need to follow it at all.

Drama; 30 mins. Premieres Tuesday, Sept. 25 on FX.

Cast: Scott Ryan, Damon Herriman, Justin Rosniak, Brooke Satchwell, Jackson Tozer, Nicholas Cassim, Chika Yasumura, and Matt Nable. 

Crew: Executive producers: Scott Ryan, Nash Edgerton, Jason Burrows.

TV Review: FX's 'Mr. Inbetween'

Popular on Variety

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

More TV

  • Zoe Kravitz

    Zoe Kravitz to Star in 'High Fidelity' TV Series at Disney Streaming Service

    TV and film have long been fascinated with the inner lives of spies, assassins, and people who otherwise operate underground and out of sight. Untangling the possible motivations someone might have to live such a life, not to mention carry out startling and sometimes downright horrific acts, provides so much narrative catnip that hardly a […]

  • Single Parents review

    TV Review: ABC's 'Single Parents'

    TV and film have long been fascinated with the inner lives of spies, assassins, and people who otherwise operate underground and out of sight. Untangling the possible motivations someone might have to live such a life, not to mention carry out startling and sometimes downright horrific acts, provides so much narrative catnip that hardly a […]

  • Bob Greenblatt

    Bob Greenblatt Says Goodbye to NBC: 'It’s Time for Me to Turn to a New Challenge'

    TV and film have long been fascinated with the inner lives of spies, assassins, and people who otherwise operate underground and out of sight. Untangling the possible motivations someone might have to live such a life, not to mention carry out startling and sometimes downright horrific acts, provides so much narrative catnip that hardly a […]

  • Bill Cosby sentencing

    Prosecutors Want Bill Cosby Declared a 'Sexually Violent Predator' as Sentencing Starts

    TV and film have long been fascinated with the inner lives of spies, assassins, and people who otherwise operate underground and out of sight. Untangling the possible motivations someone might have to live such a life, not to mention carry out startling and sometimes downright horrific acts, provides so much narrative catnip that hardly a […]

  • Tamron Hall

    ABC O&Os Pick Up Tamron Hall Syndicated Talk Show for Fall 2019

    TV and film have long been fascinated with the inner lives of spies, assassins, and people who otherwise operate underground and out of sight. Untangling the possible motivations someone might have to live such a life, not to mention carry out startling and sometimes downright horrific acts, provides so much narrative catnip that hardly a […]

  • George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy NBC

    NBC's George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy to Succeed Bob Greenblatt as Entertainment Chiefs

    TV and film have long been fascinated with the inner lives of spies, assassins, and people who otherwise operate underground and out of sight. Untangling the possible motivations someone might have to live such a life, not to mention carry out startling and sometimes downright horrific acts, provides so much narrative catnip that hardly a […]

  • Murphy Show A Million Little Things

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of Sept. 24, 2018: Broadcast Premiere Week Edition

    TV and film have long been fascinated with the inner lives of spies, assassins, and people who otherwise operate underground and out of sight. Untangling the possible motivations someone might have to live such a life, not to mention carry out startling and sometimes downright horrific acts, provides so much narrative catnip that hardly a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad