TV Review: ‘Magnum P.I.’

An exposition-heavy hour fails to soar despite plenty of action

By

Chief TV Critic

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Magnum PI
CREDIT: Karen Neal

“Magnum P.I.,” CBS’s reboot of the Tom Selleck drama, has a panache problem.

The show is certainly showy-looking, with an opening sequence depicting Magnum (Jay Hernandez) parachuting into North Korea and rescuing a dissident’s wife and child by driving through the side of the family home. And yet the reveal—that Magnum is telling an embellished old war story to his friends, to whom he introduces us in labored voice-over—is done clunkily and with a painful maximum of exposition. Little in the pilot of this “Magnum” evinces much trust in the audience, or much willingness to defer over-explanation for a moment.

The show’s writers, at least, attempt to introduce a touch of wit into Magnum’s endless voiceover. “Yeah, I know what you’re thinking,” he notes, describing his lifestyle as a private-security agent and part-time private investigator on lush Oahu. “This guy’s life doesn’t suck.” Maybe so, but the chill attitude of a Hawaii-based bro who spends much of his time chilling with friends hardly jibes with the relentless, nearly breathless tone with which this unusually pilot-y pilot tries to catch us up on the state of play. (His best friends, to wit, are his fellow POWs from the war in Afghanistan, during which time a writer had also been embedded with them; that unseen writer, a holdover plot element from the original series, is now a wealthy celebrity and Magnum’s boss. Phew!) A little patience might have been merited; we deserve a little more time to get to know these characters.

More Reviews

As Thomas Magnum, Hernandez is charming enough, and does yeoman’s work selling the show’s endless voice-over. It’s a fair question, perhaps, how much the show will let us get to know him. An incident at the Television Critics Association press tour, when the show’s executive producer erroneously said that the show has no Latinx writers on staff, marked a moment in which the show’s priorities became clear when it came to fleshing out Magnum as a real person played by a Latino actor. Worse still, he’s a cipher in every sense. Plenty of work has been done here to build out a scenario—where Magnum works, who his friends are, and so on—but we come to know too little about who Magnum is.

Which is a problem for a show that’s sold in part on its lead’s charisma; there needs to be something behind the smile. And though it’s early yet, there was time spent wheel-spinning in the first episode that could have gone towards an extra scene of humanity. His best friends (Stephen Hill and a way-over-the-top Zachary Knighton, working so hard to provide comic relief that he feels ported in from another, more absurdist show) work to shorthand a character history the show has yet to make us believe. Hernandez deserves the chance to loosen up a bit; hopefully once the show finds its groove, the voice-overs will bear a little bit less exposition, and this new Magnum will come into relief as a character, not just a famous name.

 

TV Review: 'Magnum P.I.'

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More TV

  • Magnum PI

    TV Review: 'Magnum P.I.'

    “Magnum P.I.,” CBS’s reboot of the Tom Selleck drama, has a panache problem. The show is certainly showy-looking, with an opening sequence depicting Magnum (Jay Hernandez) parachuting into North Korea and rescuing a dissident’s wife and child by driving through the side of the family home. And yet the reveal—that Magnum is telling an embellished […]

  • Neuland - Show 6 - Foto:

    YouTube Rolls Out New Originals in Germany

    “Magnum P.I.,” CBS’s reboot of the Tom Selleck drama, has a panache problem. The show is certainly showy-looking, with an opening sequence depicting Magnum (Jay Hernandez) parachuting into North Korea and rescuing a dissident’s wife and child by driving through the side of the family home. And yet the reveal—that Magnum is telling an embellished […]

  • Summer Bay engineer, Tim Boles sorts

    Hulu, Discovery Ink Deal for Live TV Channels, Exclusive On-Demand Shows

    “Magnum P.I.,” CBS’s reboot of the Tom Selleck drama, has a panache problem. The show is certainly showy-looking, with an opening sequence depicting Magnum (Jay Hernandez) parachuting into North Korea and rescuing a dissident’s wife and child by driving through the side of the family home. And yet the reveal—that Magnum is telling an embellished […]

  • Nicola Shindler Appointed CEO of Studiocanal

    Nicola Shindler Appointed CEO of Studiocanal UK

    “Magnum P.I.,” CBS’s reboot of the Tom Selleck drama, has a panache problem. The show is certainly showy-looking, with an opening sequence depicting Magnum (Jay Hernandez) parachuting into North Korea and rescuing a dissident’s wife and child by driving through the side of the family home. And yet the reveal—that Magnum is telling an embellished […]

  • EU flagsEU flags outside the European

    European Parliament Passes Copyright Directive Giving Artists Greater Share of Revenue

    “Magnum P.I.,” CBS’s reboot of the Tom Selleck drama, has a panache problem. The show is certainly showy-looking, with an opening sequence depicting Magnum (Jay Hernandez) parachuting into North Korea and rescuing a dissident’s wife and child by driving through the side of the family home. And yet the reveal—that Magnum is telling an embellished […]

  • Facebook Logo

    BBC News to Launch 'Cut Through the Noise' on Facebook Watch

    “Magnum P.I.,” CBS’s reboot of the Tom Selleck drama, has a panache problem. The show is certainly showy-looking, with an opening sequence depicting Magnum (Jay Hernandez) parachuting into North Korea and rescuing a dissident’s wife and child by driving through the side of the family home. And yet the reveal—that Magnum is telling an embellished […]

  • Sony Buys Into Alex Rider Series

    Sony Buys Into 'Safe House' and Alex Rider Producer Eleventh Hour Films

    “Magnum P.I.,” CBS’s reboot of the Tom Selleck drama, has a panache problem. The show is certainly showy-looking, with an opening sequence depicting Magnum (Jay Hernandez) parachuting into North Korea and rescuing a dissident’s wife and child by driving through the side of the family home. And yet the reveal—that Magnum is telling an embellished […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad