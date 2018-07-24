‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Becca Kufrin Picks Her Final Two Men

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the July 23 episode of “The Bachelorette.”

With a potential engagement now just two weeks away, Becca Kufrin is down to her last three men on Week 9 of “The Bachelorette.” Garrett, Blake and Jason remain, and after hometown dates last week, traveled to Thailand for the fantasy suite dates.

Admitting she’s “in love with two men and falling in love with a third,” Kufrin kicked off the week with a one-on-one for Blake. The two explored a Buddhist temple where they weren’t allowed to touch or kiss. Though the couple acted like this rule was the world’s greatest challenge, they were somehow able to persevere. Congrats on going an hour without making out, guys!

Becca and Blake prayed with monks and were given advice about love, and Blake confided in his solo interviews that he was struggling with the idea of Kufrin having the same feelings for the other two men as she had for him. At dinner, Blake admitted some of his struggles with jealousy, as well as his fear of having his heart broken, to the Bachelorette. After comforting him as much as she could while dating two other men at the same time, the couple still headed to the fantasy suite.

In the morning, Blake was once again overcome by his fears, saying he was scared that it would be the last time he’d wake up next to Kufrin. “There’s no way she has this with any other guy, there’s no way,” he said in his interview. Well, Blake, sorry to break it to you but…

Jason got the second one-on-one, exploring the streets in Thailand with the Bachelorette and sampling local treats, such as crickets. In the middle of sightseeing, Kufrin joked to Jason about using one of the stonework designs in their future home. But in her solo interview, she responded to that moment b saying, “I don’t know what my problem is right now, I just feel weird.”

Behind-the-scenes, Kufrin was shown speaking with producers about how she and Jason hadn’t really discussed their future and that making such a joke about a possible shared home made her realize they were possibly in a different spot than her other relationships. Drama!

That mindset carried over to dinner, as Kufrin was fairly quiet while Jason poured his heart out. When he asked how she was feeling, the Bachelorette called out the awkward moment earlier in the day and abruptly excused herself from the table.

“I just want to shake myself and say, ‘This is what I’ve always wanted, what’s wrong with you?'” Kufrin said in tear-filled interview.

Kufrin also admitted to having stronger feelings for Garrett and Blake, so she returned to the date to send Jason home before the fantasy suite portion of the night. He tried to convince her they could still get to the level of her other two relationships, but she wasn’t having it.

Jason confessed to leaving confused, as Kufrin struggled to give him a reason for the breakup, and she grew more and more angry at herself for not being able to give him an answer. Again in tears, she said, “I literally just did to him what Arie did to me.” But all at once, America yelled, “No you didn’t!”

Still emotional over sending Jason home, Kufrin headed out on her third date of the week with Garrett, where the two rafted down a river, unknowingly on a Thai national holiday. After trekking down the packed waterway, the couple had dinner in the forest, speaking about what their future and meeting his family would look like. Garrett told Kufrin he loved her for the first time, and Kufrin said in her solo interview she’s in love with him too. They continued their night in a treehouse fantasy suite. What a life.

After her string of dates, surprise! Jason showed up at her hotel room seeking closure and a reason for the end of their romance. After still no real reason was given, they wished each other the best and seemed to leave on good terms, with Jason gifting Kufrin a scrapbook from their time together. Jason is making a strong case for being the next Bachelor!

At the rose ceremony, Blake and Garrett quickly realized they were the last two standing and one of them would soon be Kufrin’s fiancé. Things are getting real, boys.

Next week, the cast-offs from this season will reunite at the “Men Tell All” special, and the following week, Kufrin will give out her final rose and accept a proposal in the season finale, traveling in the Maldives.

“The Bachelorette” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.