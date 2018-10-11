‘American Horror Story’ Recap: Misty Day Returns and Stevie Nicks Performs in ‘Boy Wonder’

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Boy Wonder,” the fifth episode of “American Horror Story: Apocalypse.”

Another “Coven” witch was resurrected, and the “White Witch” aka Stevie Nicks appeared in the fifth episode of “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” — and it was all because Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) allowed Michael Langdon (Cody Fern) to take the test of the Seven Wonders.

Last week’s episode of “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” was almost entirely a flashback to how Michael came to be a part of a coven of warlocks — who apparently have been regarded as lesser beings than witches for centuries but saw Michael’s powers as a way to take over in the magical hierarchy. This week, “Boy Wonder” kept up the flashbacks, picking up right after Cordelia saw that Michael saved Madison (Emma Roberts) and Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe), and fainted.

While unconscious, Cordelia visited a future where Miss Robichaux’s Academy was a burnt-out shell and a hoard of zombies viciously ate her alive as a demonic figure stood nearby, laughing. And let’s just get this out of the way right at the top — this week’s episode took the season’s gore factor from a two to like a 50. Hope everybody was ready for that.

Upon awakening, Cordelia told her coven members and all the warlocks about this terrifying vision and agreed to give Michael the tests of the Seven Wonders in two weeks’ time. Myrtle (Frances Conroy) was “apoplectic” at this, which she kept reiterating to Cordelia — “men make terrible leaders!” — but the Supreme said she wouldn’t put her own selfish desires ahead of the coven. But why didn’t she give any thought to Michael having been the demon in her vision? How did that not occur to Cordelia even a tiny bit? Turns out, it did (more on that later).

Anyway, Myrtle pleaded with Cordelia to delay the test and perhaps consider Mallory (Billie Lourd), who was showing remarkable powers already. But Cordelia confessed that she’s fading and needs to find a replacement Supreme before she dies.

Meanwhile, back at the warlock bunker, John (Cheyenne Jackson) got a glimpse of Michael’s true, demonic visage and packed his bags. He realized the demon in Cordelia’s vision was Michael and tried to escape, but you don’t just run away from the antichrist — especially not an antichrist with a ride-or-die surrogate mom. Miriam (Kathy Bates) followed John and killed him — upping the gore factor again as she slashed his Achilles and then his throat — eliminating what seemed to be the only threat to Michael’s reign. Ariel (Jon Jon Briones) was also in on the attack, determined to see a man in power even if it meant aligning with the devil himself.

Fast-forward to the Seven Wonders test. The first six were presented the same way it was during Season 3, like an old silent film, which was fun. But for the seventh test, the show went back to normal because Cordelia demanded that Michael descend into the netherworld and retrieve Misty Day (Lily Rabe), something the warlocks were staunchly against because it’s a higher standard than Seven Wonders takers were historically subjected to.

Michael, however, didn’t bat an eye and brought Misty back from her own personal hell the same as he did with Madison and Queenie. If nothing else comes out of this season, it’s wonderful that Misty is now alive in the “American Horror Story” universe. She was such a bright spot during the “Coven” season.

Interestingly, as soon as Michael proved himself to be the Alpha, Cordelia started fading away right then and there. Can the antichrist also be the Supreme? Even if the rules should say no, his power may be proving otherwise.

After the room cleared, Misty told Cordelia there’s something wrong with Michael and they should not trust him at all. But Cordelia was one step ahead of everyone. She administered the test so they’d know how powerful Michael is, but she vowed that he will never be the Supreme. Also, she tricked him into resurrecting all of her girls so that they’re better prepared to fight him. What a marvelous twist.

And if that weren’t enough, who should stroll into the bunker but Nicks? She launched into “Gypsy” and even the warlocks were captivated — because when freaking Stevie Nicks gives you a private concert, you bow down to the queen. Of course, Michael and Ariel were only pretending to be impressed, which did not go unnoticed by Cordelia.

Cordelia used the private performance as a distraction to get Madison alone and tell her about her plan to send her to the Murder House to dig up dirt on Michael. But Madison won’t have to go alone. Chablis (Billy Porter) revealed he had his own reservations about Michael and declared either Madison could take him with her or he would go to Michael and rat them out.

There was also a small-but-hilarious side plot during all of this that revealed how Coco (Leslie Grossman) came to be at the academy. Apparently, she started having the ability to detect gluten in food — a “power” that made her quite popular in Beverly Hills.

Overall, not only did this episode reunite all the “Coven” witches but now Roberts and Porter — two of Ryan Murphy’s more comedically fun actors — are going to have an adventure at the Murder House? And “Apocalypse” is following up bringing on the legendary Nicks with returning to an “American Horror Story” legend, as well, when Jessica Lange guest stars in the next episode. Yes, please.

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.