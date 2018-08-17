You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Listen: Carol Burnett on Her ‘Unbelievable’ Emmy Nod, ‘Ridiculous’ Network Notes

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
CBS celebrates the 50th anniversary of Carol Burnett's classic, award-winning comedy series with THE CAROL BURNETT 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL, a new two-hour star-studded event featuring Burnett, original cast members and special guests, on Sunday, Dec. 3 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Carol Burnett. Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ÃÂ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: CBS

Welcome to “Remote Controlled,” a podcast from Variety featuring the best and brightest in television, both in front of and behind the camera.

In this week’s episode, Variety’s executive editor of TV, Debra Birnbaum, talks with comedy legend Carol Burnett, who scored her 23rd Emmy nomination for “The Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special.”

Listen to this week’s podcast for free below and at Apple Podcasts:

Even with six Emmy Awards under her belt, Burnett is still immensely grateful at the recognition by the TV Academy, as well as audiences. “To have this happen now, it’s kind of unbelievable,” Burnett says. “I was happily surprised.”

The program, which is in contention for variety special, celebrated the 50th anniversary of “The Carol Burnett Show,” the variety series which ran from 1967 to 1978, and won 25 Emmys over the course of its run.

“We weren’t timely, but what the comedy was is timeless,” she says. “We were never topical. It just wasn’t our bag. I’m a clown, and we just wanted to have belly laughs. It wasn’t our thing to get political. I think that’s why it’s viable today.”

Related

For the 50th anniversary special (which will be released on DVD on Sept. 11), she was joined by her original costars like Vicki Lawrence and Lyle Waggoner, and famous fans from Amy Poehler to Stephen Colbert. Burnett says she was “thrilled” to meet them all.

“The cherry on top of the sundae for me was Harry Connick Jr., because I’m such a fan and we’re friends, and he was born the day we premiered 50 years ago,” Burnett says. When Connick Jr. performed the closing song, she says she “was so overwhelmed” with emotion, she could barely sing.

But she says a variety program like “The Carol Burnett Show” wouldn’t work in the current television landscape, both because of production costs and lack of creative control. “Funny is funny,” she says, “but they couldn’t do it today.” While “Saturday Night Live” is also a live sketch show, she says it can’t compare to what they accomplished on her program — which required a 28-piece orchestra, 12 dancers, two guest stars a week, and 65 costumes a week (equaling 17,000 over the course of 11 years) designed by Bob Mackie.

And back then, she had the freedom to hire 18-year-old Lawrence, who had no professional experience, and she credits then-CBS chair Bill Paley with having faith in her — but that wouldn’t be the case today, she says. “No network today would let me hire her,” she says. “Today they don’t let the artists do what they do best.”

Burnett recently did a pilot for ABC, which was written by Michael Saltzman and produced by Poehler, but ended up pulling out of the project due to the excessive notes the team was given, which she says ruined the comedy. “I thought, I don’t want to put myself through that. I had the best, and why put up with that? It’s just ridiculous today,” she says. “[They were] telling somebody like Amy and Michael and me how we should do comedy.”

She laughs recalling how Mackie had to change the costume on a little girl about 10 times. “I didn’t like the way they wanted to do it, and I didn’t like the interference,” she says.

That’s in sharp contrast to her experience at Netflix, where she’s been doing a talk show “A Little Help With Carol Burnett,” where she interviews kids about helping adults. She still especially makes time for her child fans when they write to her.

“There are times when I’ll [write back], but I’ll only do it if it’s a little kid. I might get a letter saying, ‘I’m going to be in a school production of ‘Annie.’ And I’m going to be playing Miss Hannigan, do you have any advice for me?'” Burnett says. “And if they put their phone number in, I’ll call them. So I just dial and say, ‘What do you want to know?'”

New episodes of “Remote Controlled” are available every Friday. Subscribe to “Remote Controlled” on iTunesStitcherSoundcloud, or anywhere you download podcasts. You can find past episodes here and on Apple Podcasts.

Let us know what you think of Variety’s podcasts! You can email us at podcasts@variety.com to offer comments, suggestions, and ideas for interview subjects you’d like to hear from. 

Popular on Variety

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

More TV

  • CBS celebrates the 50th anniversary of

    Listen: Carol Burnett on Her 'Unbelievable' Emmy Nod, 'Ridiculous' Network Notes

    Welcome to “Remote Controlled,” a podcast from Variety featuring the best and brightest in television, both in front of and behind the camera. In this week’s episode, Variety’s executive editor of TV, Debra Birnbaum, talks with comedy legend Carol Burnett, who scored her 23rd Emmy nomination for “The Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special.” Listen to this week’s podcast […]

  • 'Watchmen' Ordered to Series at HBO

    'Watchmen' Ordered to Series at HBO

    Welcome to “Remote Controlled,” a podcast from Variety featuring the best and brightest in television, both in front of and behind the camera. In this week’s episode, Variety’s executive editor of TV, Debra Birnbaum, talks with comedy legend Carol Burnett, who scored her 23rd Emmy nomination for “The Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special.” Listen to this week’s podcast […]

  • Sundance

    Emmys Love Docs But There's Confusion About the Categories

    Welcome to “Remote Controlled,” a podcast from Variety featuring the best and brightest in television, both in front of and behind the camera. In this week’s episode, Variety’s executive editor of TV, Debra Birnbaum, talks with comedy legend Carol Burnett, who scored her 23rd Emmy nomination for “The Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special.” Listen to this week’s podcast […]

  • Renee Zellweger

    Renee Zellweger to Star in Netflix Drama Series 'What/If'

    Welcome to “Remote Controlled,” a podcast from Variety featuring the best and brightest in television, both in front of and behind the camera. In this week’s episode, Variety’s executive editor of TV, Debra Birnbaum, talks with comedy legend Carol Burnett, who scored her 23rd Emmy nomination for “The Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special.” Listen to this week’s podcast […]

  • Netflix - Shonda Rhimes, Kenya Barris,

    How Netflix Accounts for Huge Deals With TV Creators Like Shonda Rhimes, Kenya Barris, Ryan Murphy

    Welcome to “Remote Controlled,” a podcast from Variety featuring the best and brightest in television, both in front of and behind the camera. In this week’s episode, Variety’s executive editor of TV, Debra Birnbaum, talks with comedy legend Carol Burnett, who scored her 23rd Emmy nomination for “The Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special.” Listen to this week’s podcast […]

  • Queer Eye

    'Queer Eye,' 'United Shades,' 'Born This Way,' Other Reality Shows Confront Social Issues

    Welcome to “Remote Controlled,” a podcast from Variety featuring the best and brightest in television, both in front of and behind the camera. In this week’s episode, Variety’s executive editor of TV, Debra Birnbaum, talks with comedy legend Carol Burnett, who scored her 23rd Emmy nomination for “The Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special.” Listen to this week’s podcast […]

  • Animals HBO

    How Phil Matarese and Mike Luciano Bring HBO's 'Animals' to Life

    Welcome to “Remote Controlled,” a podcast from Variety featuring the best and brightest in television, both in front of and behind the camera. In this week’s episode, Variety’s executive editor of TV, Debra Birnbaum, talks with comedy legend Carol Burnett, who scored her 23rd Emmy nomination for “The Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special.” Listen to this week’s podcast […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad