You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Industry Says Goodbye to Emmys and Hello to Cold Reality (Column)

By
Claudia Eller

Co-Editor-in-Chief

Claudia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Emmy Awards Dark
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/S

The party is over.

We’ve made it through yet another Emmy season, culminating in TV’s most celebratory, starriest night of the year. Most would agree that while the show itself was boring (evidenced by the whopping 11% ratings drop), there were a few surprises, including that HBO didn’t lose out to Netflix, as widely expected, but shared bragging rights for the most number of awards (23).

But don’t let that Emmy hangover fool you or cloud your perception of the poor overall health of the TV business — which is mired in upheaval.

As our writers Daniel Holloway and Joe Otterson point out in their incisive story this week, “With the launch of the 2018-19 season just days away, each of the Big Four broadcasters is somewhere between transition and utter disarray.” The “collective chaos,” they explain, is caused by the heightened pressure the broadcast networks face from declining ratings, significant competition from Netflix and other streamers, and shifting advertising dollars. Consequently, all of the players, including HBO, are scrambling to adjust their programming strategies.

Related

Those shared business strains are exacerbated by the blaring uncertainty lurking in a rapidly shifting TV landscape. Disney’s acquisition of Fox is causing high anxiety among those who work at Fox and ABC. Sure, Fox honcho Peter Rice and his No. 2, Dana Walden, can breathe easy, as they’ve been given the greenlight to run the TV show in Burbank — but many others in the top ranks at both studios are nervously awaiting their fates.

Then, of course, there’s the seismic debacle engulfing CBS caused by the recent ousting of Les Moonves over sexual assault accusations. The search for a suitable successor for the disgraced CBS chief is well under way, and supposedly the so-called investigation of the allegations against Moonves is full steam ahead. Really?

Please don’t get me started on the highly troubling settlement agreement between CBS and Moonves calling for the investigation results to remain confidential. I call B.S. We have the right to know the findings.

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More TV

  • Emmy Awards Dark

    TV Industry Says Goodbye to Emmys and Hello to Cold Reality (Column)

    The party is over. We’ve made it through yet another Emmy season, culminating in TV’s most celebratory, starriest night of the year. Most would agree that while the show itself was boring (evidenced by the whopping 11% ratings drop), there were a few surprises, including that HBO didn’t lose out to Netflix, as widely expected, […]

  • Jordan Peele photographed by Art Streiber

    Jordan Peele Set to Host 'The Twilight Zone' Revival

    The party is over. We’ve made it through yet another Emmy season, culminating in TV’s most celebratory, starriest night of the year. Most would agree that while the show itself was boring (evidenced by the whopping 11% ratings drop), there were a few surprises, including that HBO didn’t lose out to Netflix, as widely expected, […]

  • Broadcast Networks in Turmoil

    Broadcast in Chaos: Big Four Networks Face Era of Turmoil and Change

    The party is over. We’ve made it through yet another Emmy season, culminating in TV’s most celebratory, starriest night of the year. Most would agree that while the show itself was boring (evidenced by the whopping 11% ratings drop), there were a few surprises, including that HBO didn’t lose out to Netflix, as widely expected, […]

  • Emmy Awards 2018 Analysis

    Variety's Critics Break Down the Highs and Lows of Emmys 2018

    The party is over. We’ve made it through yet another Emmy season, culminating in TV’s most celebratory, starriest night of the year. Most would agree that while the show itself was boring (evidenced by the whopping 11% ratings drop), there were a few surprises, including that HBO didn’t lose out to Netflix, as widely expected, […]

  • 70th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS --

    Five Big Takeaways From the 2018 Emmy Awards

    The party is over. We’ve made it through yet another Emmy season, culminating in TV’s most celebratory, starriest night of the year. Most would agree that while the show itself was boring (evidenced by the whopping 11% ratings drop), there were a few surprises, including that HBO didn’t lose out to Netflix, as widely expected, […]

  • rachel brosnahan Emmys Cover Story

    Rachel Brosnahan on Finding Mrs. Maisel and Her 'Marvelous' Emmys Night

    The party is over. We’ve made it through yet another Emmy season, culminating in TV’s most celebratory, starriest night of the year. Most would agree that while the show itself was boring (evidenced by the whopping 11% ratings drop), there were a few surprises, including that HBO didn’t lose out to Netflix, as widely expected, […]

  • Dave ChappelleDave Chappelle in concert, Radio

    Will Smith, LeBron James, Jon Stewart Join Dave Chappelle for All-Star Standup Show

    The party is over. We’ve made it through yet another Emmy season, culminating in TV’s most celebratory, starriest night of the year. Most would agree that while the show itself was boring (evidenced by the whopping 11% ratings drop), there were a few surprises, including that HBO didn’t lose out to Netflix, as widely expected, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad