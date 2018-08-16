British TV Comedy Star Barry Chuckle Dies at 73

British TV star Barry Elliott, who performed under the stage name Barry Chuckle, has died at the age of 73. He had been suffering from bone cancer, which had spread to his lungs.

Barry Elliott performed alongside his brother Paul Elliott as the Chuckle Brothers in BBC comedy show “ChuckleVision,” which ran for 21 seasons from 1987 to 2009. They were honored with a special award at the Children’s BAFTAs in 2008.

In a statement, the BBC said Barry Elliott will be “treasured as one of the iconic children’s entertainers of a generation.” Alice Webb, the director of BBC children’s division, said: “Off air, Barry was a gentleman and consummate professional, respected by all who worked with him, he will be sorely missed.”

The brothers kicked off their careers as the Chuckles Brothers on ITV talent show “Opportunity Knocks” in 1967, and had their career breakthrough in 1974, when they won ITV talent show “New Faces.”

Their older brothers, Jimmy and Brian, had their own double-act, the Patton Brothers, and also appeared on “ChuckleVision.”

Paul Elliott said: “I’ve not just lost my brother, I’ve lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend.”