Zoe Lister-Jones Comedy Scores Put Pilot Commitment at ABC

ABC has given a put pilot commitment to a single-camera comedy project that hails from Zoe Lister-Jones.

Lister-Jones is known for her acting work, but will serve as the writer and executive producer on the project. It is titled “Woman Up” and follows two former teen moms who have worked their asses off to see their daughters all the way through high school graduation. And now, at 37, they’re ready to make up for the youth they never had.

Lister-Jones will executive produce under her Ms. Lister Films banner. In addition to Lister-Jones, Liz Meriwether will also executive produce. Meriwether recently co-created the ABC comedy series “Single Parents” and worked with Lister-Jones when the latter guest starred on “New Girl.” Jason Winer and Jon Radler will also executive produce via their Small Dog Picture Company. 20th Century Fox Television will produce.

Should the project move forward, it would mark the first TV project that Lister-Jones has written. She previously wrote the films “Band Aid,” “Consumed,” “Lola Versus,” and “Breaking Upwards,” all of which also featured her in a lead role. She currently stars in the 20th TV-produced comedy “Life in Pieces” at CBS. She also recently starred in the HBO film “Confirmation,” and previously starred in shows like “Friends With Better Lives,” “Whitney” and “Delocated.”