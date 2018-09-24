Zoe Kravitz to Star in ‘High Fidelity’ TV Series at Disney Streaming Service

Zoe Kravitz has been cast in the lead role in the series adaptation of “High Fidelity” at Disney’s upcoming streaming service, Variety has learned.

The series, which has received a 10-episode order, is inspired by Nick Hornby’s novel and the Touchstone film of the same name. It reimagines the story from the female perspective. Kravitz, who will executive produce in addition to starring, will play the ultimate music fan–a record store owner who’s obsessed with pop culture and Top Five lists.

Interestingly, Kravitz’ mother Lisa Bonet starred in the film version opposite John Cusack as musician Marie De Salle.

Kravitz most recently starred in the critically-acclaimed HBO series “Big Little Lies” and will appear in its upcoming second season. She is primarily known for her film work, having appeared in projects like “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” the “Divergent” films, and “Dope.” She is repped by Paradigm, Untitled Entertainment and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel.

The “High Fidelity” series is created for streaming by writers Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka. West and Kucserka executive produce alongside Midnight Radio’s Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg.

The Disney direct-to-consumer streaming service is scheduled to launch in late 2019 and will feature a wide array of branded original and library content from The Walt Disney Studios, Disney-ABC Television Group, Pixar Animation, Marvel Entertainment, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm.