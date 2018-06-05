Zendaya Set for Lead Role in HBO Pilot ‘Euphoria,’ 11 Others Cast

The HBO drama pilot “Euphoria” has set its main cast, with Zendaya cast in the lead role, Variety has learned.

The project, an adaptation of the Israeli series of the same name, is describe as the story of drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship all told by a lying, drug addicted 17 year old girl named Rue.

Zendaya will play Rue. In addition, the pilot will also feature: Maude Apatow as Lexi, Brian “Astro” Bradley as McKay, Angus Cloud as Fezco, Eric Dane as Cal, Alexa Demie as Maddy, Jacob Elordi as Nate, Barbie Ferreira as Kat, Nika King as Leslie, Storm Reid as Gia, Hunter Schafer as Jules, and Sydney Sweeney as Cassie.

Zendaya is best known for her starring role in the Disney Channel series “KC Undercover.” She has also starred in several hit films of late, including “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “The Greatest Showman.” She will next be seen playing Meechee in the Warner Brothers animated film “Smallfoot” this September.

HBO originally ordered the project to pilot in March. The original “Euphoria” was created by Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin and Tmira Yardeni and aired on Israel’s HOT3. All three will serve as executive producers on the HBO version. Sam Levinson serves as writer and executive producer. Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokadi, and Gary Lennon will also executive produce. Augustine Frizzell will direct the pilot and co-executive produce. A24 will produce for HBO.

