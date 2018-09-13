Zachary Quinto, Ashleigh Cummings to Lead AMC Series ‘NOS4A2’

AMC has cast Zachary Quinto and Ashleigh Cummings in the lead roles for its new supernatural horror series “NOS4A2,” the cabler announced Thursday.

Quinto will play Charlie Manx, a seductive immortal who feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – an icy, twisted Christmas village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law. Manx finds his whole world threatened when a young woman in New England (Cummings) discovers she has a dangerous gift.

Cummings will play Vic McQueen, a young, working-class artist whose creativity awakens a supernatural ability to track Manx. What Vic lacks in social confidence, she makes up for in courage, humor, and tough-as-nails grit. She strives to defeat Manx and rescue his victims without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself.

The network also announced Kari Skogland will direct the first two episodes of the series based on Joe Hill’s bestselling novel of the same name. Production began this week in Rhode Island. The 10 one-hour episodes are slated to premiere in 2019.

The series is produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television. Hill executive produces along with Jami O’Brien, who created the show for television and will serve as showrunner. Lauren Corrao, co-president of Tornante Television, will also executive produce. The cast also includes the previously announced Olafur Darri Olafsson, Virginia Kull, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Jahkara Smith as Maggie Leigh.