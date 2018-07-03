Yvette Nicole Brown to Moderate ‘Walking Dead,’ ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Panels at SDCC

Yvette Nicole Brown will take over moderating duties for both “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead” at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Variety has confirmed.

Brown steps into the role in the wake of longtime moderator Chris Hardwick stepped down in June. Hardwick faced accusations from his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Dykstra, that he abused her during their relationship and subsequently got her blackballed from the industry after they broke up. AMC also pulled the season premiere of Hardwick’s chat show at the cabler, ““Talking with Chris Hardwick.”

Brown, known for her work on shows like “Community” and numerous animated projects, is a well known fan of “The Walking Dead” and has appeared on the AMC aftershow “Talking Dead” numerous times.

The panels for both shows at the annual fan fest are scheduled for Friday, June 20. They will run for an hour each in Hall H beginning at 11:15 a.m. with “Fear the Walking Dead.”

