TV News Roundup: YouTube Renews ‘Impulse,’ ‘Kevin Hart: What the Fit,’ and More

In today’s roundup, Nickelodeon and YouTube renew a slew of shows, while Fox launches the third edition of their Directors Lab program.

RENEWALS

Nickelodeon has announced that “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” is a go for Season 2 with 26 episodes. Meanwhile, Season 1 of the reimagined 2D-animated series following brothers Raph, Leo, Donnie, and Mikey will premiere on Monday, Sept. 17. Nickelodeon also renewed four other series including Season 5 of “Henry Danger,” Season 2 of “Knight Squad,” Season 3 of “The Dude Perfect Show,” and Season 3 of “Hunter Street.”

During their session at the Television Critics Association today, YouTube shared that “Impulse,” “Step Up: High Water,” “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television,” “Kevin Hart: What the Fit,” and, as was previously announced, “Cobra Kai,” have been renewed for a second season. The series will all return in 2019, as will “Mind Field” for Season 3 and “Foursome” for Season 4.

BEHIND THE SCENES

21CF Global Inclusion is launching the third annual edition of their Fox Directors Lab (FDL) program on the Fox Studio Lot in Los Angeles this August. The program offers eight directors a four-week educational curriculum featuring guest speaker sessions, mentorship opportunities, and potential shadow assignments post-program in order to create a pipeline of talent for potential staffing on Fox series. From a pool of 300 submissions, this years’ Fellows include Èric Boadella, Ashley Brim, Li Lu, Gandja Monteiro, The Mundo Sisters: Rena Mundo Croshere and Nadine Mundo, Kim Nguyen, and Jackie J. Stone.

