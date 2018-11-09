TV Roundup: YouTube Premium Releases Trailer for Adam Pally, Sam Richardson’s ‘Champaign Ill’ (Watch)

In today’s TV News Roundup, YouTube Originals releases the trailer for comedy series “Champaign Ill.”

FIRST LOOKS

YouTube Premium has released the first trailer for the new series “Champaign Ill,” a comedy debuting on Dec. 12. Starring Adam Pally (“Happy Endings,” “The Mindy Project”), Sam Richardson (“Veep,” “Detroiters”) and guest starring Jay Pharoah (“Saturday Night Live,” “Ride Along”), the 10 episode series follows the struggle of a two-man entourage left in the dust and out of the limelight after their friend, a successful rapper, dies unexpectedly.

DATES

Epix has changed the premiere date for season three of “Berlin Station,” the original spy series from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content. The new air date is set for Sunday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Epix. Season three occurs over the course of 11 days as Chief of Station Valerie Edwards (Michelle Forbes) navigates a high-stakes relationship between Russia, the United States, and NATO allies.

Season two of “Rookie On The Rise,” an original docu-series, premieres Nov. 14 on Young Hollywood. It will feature Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young.

INITIATIVES

21st Century Fox and The American Institute have announced the eight female cinematographers participating in the first ever Fox DP Lab, taking place Nov. 8 and 9 at the Fox Lot in Los Angeles: Tarin Anderson, Anne Etheridge, Catherine Goldschmidt, Halyna Hutchins, Hana Kitasei, Anka Malatynska, Dominique Martinez and Moira Morel. The program is designed to raise the number of women cinematographers working in Hollywood. Participants will visit the set of Fox film “Call of the Wild,” as well as TV series “Speechless” and “Fresh Off The Boat,” and connect with cinematographers, producers, directors, agents and executives.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Animal Planet has promoted Erin Wanner to senior vice president of production. In her new role, Wanner will be in charge of all of the network’s production teams to ensure Animal Planet’s storytelling is consistent with the network’s content vision. Wanner is the executive producer of select series and special, including “Crikey! It’s the Irwins,” and Emmy nominated “Saving Africa’s Giants with Yao Ming.”

CASTING

Variety has learned exclusively that Patrick Duffy will have a guest role on the Christmas episode of “American Housewife” as Marty, the father of Katie Otto (Katy Mixon), airing Wednesday, Dec. 12.

RATINGS

Multiple shows rebounded from the lows hit on Halloween last week. Fox’s “Empire” was up 25% in adults 18-49 and nearly 20% in total viewers with a 1.5 rating and 5 million viewers. Still, that was not good enough to reclaim the top spot of the night, which went to CBS’ “Survivor” with a 1.6 rating.