TV News Roundup: ‘You’re the Worst’ Sets Final Season Premiere Date

In today’s TV News Roundup, Anika Noni Rose is set to star in TNT’s upcoming drama “Beast Mode,” and FXX announced the premiere date for the last season of “You’re the Worst.”

DATES

ION Television is kicking off its tenth holiday movie season Nov. 25 with the premiere of “Christmas Cupid’s Arrow,” followed by more film screenings each weekend leading up to Christmas day. The lineup, which includes the premieres of “A Wedding for Christmas,” “Rent-an-Elf,” “A Snow White Christmas,” “Country Christmas Album” and “A Christmas in Royal Fashion,” will also feature more than 25 returning favorites in an effort to repeat last year’s record breaking ratings – 2017 viewership averaged more than 887,000 in primetime, ranking ION as the second most watched network airing holiday movies.

The fifth and final season of “You’re the Worst” is set to premiere Jan. 9 at at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX. Chris Geere (Jimmy Shive-Overly) is returning alongside co-star Aya Cash (Gretchen Cutler) as the pair continues to develop their relationship after a period of prolonged separation. Joining the duo are actors Desmin Borges who plays Jimmy’s once homeless war veteran roommate and Kether Donohue who plays Gretchen’s best friend. Watch the season five trailer below.

DEVELOPMENT

MTV has ordered a reimagining of its late 90’s show “Undressed,” which launched the careers of several well-known actors including Christina Hendricks, Jason Ritter, Max Greenfield, Brandon Routh and Chad Michael Murray. During its run from 1999-2002, the show was also largely praised for its representation of gay, lesbian and bisexual characters as well as its depiction of same-sex relationships. Roland Joffé, who created and executive produced the original show, is also set to executive produce the new scripted series, which is currently in development.

EXECUTIVE

Jennifer Pappalardo has joined Showtime Networks as senior vice president of photography. In her new role, she will oversee the creative direction, production and distribution of the network’s photography as well as its original programming, red carpet coverage and corporate events. Previously, Pappalardo served as the vice president of television at Film Solutions and the director of photography and new media at the Walt Disney Company.

E! News is welcoming Rhiannon Macdonald as its new senior vice president of global content. Previously, Macdonald worked as the managing editor for Daily Mail Online and Metro.co.uk as well as the editorial manager for London’s Evening Standard. In her new position, Macdonald will lead content strategy across all E! News platforms.

Holly Tang has been promoted to the CFO of Bravo, Oxygen, Universal Kids and the head of production operations for Lifestyle Networks. Following the promotion, Tang will oversee all aspects of production operations and management for Lifestyle’s four networks, which involves managing budgets and deliverables as well as working with external content suppliers, broadcast facilities and production companies. Tang first joined Bravo eight years ago as the senior director of finance after working at VH1, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon Digital.

CASTING

Anika Noni Rose is set to co-executive produce and star in the pilot episode for “Beast Mode,” TNT’s new drama inspired by the life of legendary boxing trainer Ann Wolfe. On the show, Rose will play Marsha Blackstone, a trainer who must come to terms with her professional and personal life after the boxer she has trained to a world title fires her. Rose has also worked in a myriad of theater and film projects including “Assassination Nation,” “Everything Everything,” “A Raisin In the Sun” and “Princess and the Frog” as the voice of Princess Tiana.