‘Younger’ Moves to Paramount Network for Season 6 as Network Greenlights New Darren Star Paris Series

Younger Season 5
CREDIT: TV Land/Zach Dilgard

Younger” Season 6 will now air on Paramount Network instead of TV Land, Variety has learned. In addition, the Viacom-owned cable network has also greenlit a new series from “Younger” creator Darren Star.

“Younger” stars Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis. It follows Liza (Foster), a talented and aspiring editor in the highly competitive world of publishing. As Liza’s personal and professional lives have become intertwined, she has juggled the complications and faced the consequences of the lie she created about her age to land her dream job. In addition to creating the series, Star serves as executive producer and writer. Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive produces for Paramount Network. Dottie Zicklin and Eric Zicklin also serve as executive producers and writers on the series.

“Younger” is the latest TV Land series to make the move to Paramount Network. The network previously acquired the TV Land comedy “Nobodies”–which was cancelled after one season on Paramount Network and two seasons total–as well as “American Woman,” which was originally in development at TV Land but debuted on Paramount Network back in June.

Star’s new series at the network is titled “Emily in Paris,” which has received a series order for a 10-episode first season. The half-hour dramedy centers on Emily, a driven twenty-something American woman from the Midwest who moves to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity. She is tasked with bringing an American point of view to a venerable French marketing firm. Cultures clash as she adjusts to the challenges of life in a foreign city, while juggling her career, new friendships and love life. Production will begin early next year in Paris. Star is also the creator, writer, and executive producer on this show, with Hernandez of JAX Media again executive producing for Paramount Network.

Both “Younger” and “Emily in Paris” will be part of a new Thursday dramedy night on Paramount Network that launches in January with the “First Wives Club” series from Tracy Oliver, followed by “Younger” in the spring and then “Emily in Paris” in the summer.

“With Darren’s proven history as a hitmaker and Tracy Oliver’s fresh voice and perspective, we see a tremendous opportunity to build Thursday nights as destination viewing for fun female-driven dramedies,” said Keith Cox, president of development and original programming for Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT. “’Younger’ is a huge hit with a passionate fanbase that’s the perfect centerpiece to this line-up.”

Star is repped by UTA.

