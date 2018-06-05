‘Younger’ Renewed for Sixth Season by TV Land

Sutton Foster will keep up her millennial ruse and her romantic adventures for another year on “Younger.” TV Land has renewed the comedy series for a sixth season.

The pickup comes one day before “Younger” opens its fifth season on the Viacom cabler. “Younger” has become a buzzy fan-favorite for TV Land, spurring a weekly pre-show program on Facebook (“Getting Younger”), a recap podcast (“Younger Uncovered”), and a book “Marriage Vacation,” recently published by Simon & Schuster.

“ ’Younger’ exemplifies romantic comedy at its best and each season the show hits new creative and ratings heights,” said Kevin Kay, president of TV Land, CMT and Paramount Network, “We are honored to continue to work with the brilliant Darren Star and this amazing cast, led by the multi-talented Sutton Foster. The new season is outstanding and we are thrilled for what’s to come for these beloved characters.”

Foster stars as a 40-something woman who pretends to be a 20-something in order to get a job in the publishing world after a long break from the work force. Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard, and Charles Michael Davis also star.

Star, Tony Hernandez, Dottie Zicklin, and Eric Zicklin are exec producers.

