Lifetime Renews ‘You’ Ahead of Series Premiere, Network Orders Two New Unscripted Shows

Lifetime has renewed the drama series “You” for a second season ahead of its series premiere on Sept. 9, the network announced Thursday at the TCA summer press tour.

The series is based on Caroline Kepnes’ follow up novel to “Hidden Bodies.” In Season 1, Penn Badgley stars as Joe Goldberg, the ultimate romantic, a man willing to cross any line in pursuit of true love. In Season 2, Joe ventures into even riskier, bolder territory as his quest takes him across the country from New York to Los Angeles. Now, he must face the darkest parts of his past as he tries to make a future for himself and the woman he loves.

The series also stars Elizabeth Lail, Shay Mitchell, and Luca Padovan. Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, and Marcos Siega serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions, Man Sewing Dinosaur, and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television and A+E Studios.

Lifetime also continues to grow its unscripte slate with the addition of two “Married at First Sight” spinoff series, “Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island” and “Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After,” with both shows set to debut this fall.

In “Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island,” past “Married at First Sight” participants get a second chance at finding their soulmate. A group of 20 participants – fan favorites and unmatched candidates from previous seasons as well as other new singles – will be invited to an island for the opportunity to make connections with each other and work on falling in love. At the end of their stay, couples must decide whether they want to get married or part ways.

Eight one-hour episodes of have been greenlit at Lifetime. The series is produced by Kinetic Content (a Red Arrow Studios company). Executive producers are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Cat Rodriguez and Ally Simpson from Kinetic Content and Gena McCarthy from Lifetime.

“Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After” follows three couples from past seasons who have decided to stay married beyond the experiment, chronicling the daily milestones of married life. Shawniece and Jephte, from Season 6, will be among the couples featured in the series, highlighting the couple’s emotional journey to becoming parents to their first child together.

Eight one-hour episodes have been greenlit by Lifetime. The series is also produced by Kinetic Content. Executive producers are Coelen, Detwiler, Alex Cross and Simpson from Kinetic Content. McCarthy and Shura Davidson executive produce for Lifetime.

Lifetime has also ordered 20 additional episodes of “Live PD Presents: Women on Patrol,” which hails from Big Fish Entertainment.

 

