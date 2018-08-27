‘Yellowstone’ Hits New Delayed Viewing Ratings Highs With Season Finale

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Yellowstone
CREDIT: Courtesy of Paramount Network

The first season finale of “Yellowstone” soared to new ratings heights in delayed viewing.

The show has regularly doubled in delayed viewing and the finale was no exception. “Yellowstone” grew from a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers to a 0.9 rating and 4.8 million over three days, according to Nielsen’s Live+3 data. The finale also marked a new high in the key demo and total viewers in Live+3 for the show, which has consistently ranked among the top cable shows in the weekly ratings since its premiere back in late June. Overall, the series is the second most-watched drama of 2018 on ad-supported cable behind only the “The Walking Dead.”

As a whole, the first season has averaged a 0.8 and 4.5 million viewers per episode in Live+3.

Paramount Network renewed the show for a second season back in July. Production is currently underway on Season 2, which will launch in 2019.

“Yellowstone” chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders.

Along with Costner, the series stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston and Gil Birmingham. Season 1 was written and directed by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan. Sheridan also executive produces along with John Linson, Art Linson,, Costner and David C. Glasser. Ted Gold and Lauren Ruggiero are the executives in charge of production for Paramount Network.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More TV

  • Yellowstone

    'Yellowstone' Hits New Delayed Viewing Ratings Highs With Season Finale

    The first season finale of “Yellowstone” soared to new ratings heights in delayed viewing. The show has regularly doubled in delayed viewing and the finale was no exception. “Yellowstone” grew from a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers to a 0.9 rating and 4.8 million over three days, according to Nielsen’s Live+3 […]

  • Netflix Logo

    Netflix Names Facebook and Google Alum as Chief Communications Officer

    The first season finale of “Yellowstone” soared to new ratings heights in delayed viewing. The show has regularly doubled in delayed viewing and the finale was no exception. “Yellowstone” grew from a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers to a 0.9 rating and 4.8 million over three days, according to Nielsen’s Live+3 […]

  • Writer-Activist Susan Elizabeth Watanabe Dies at

    Susan Elizabeth Watanabe, TV Writer and Activist, Dies at 49

    The first season finale of “Yellowstone” soared to new ratings heights in delayed viewing. The show has regularly doubled in delayed viewing and the finale was no exception. “Yellowstone” grew from a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers to a 0.9 rating and 4.8 million over three days, according to Nielsen’s Live+3 […]

  • Shawn Mendes Tops Drake at iHeartRadio

    Shawn Mendes Tops Drake at iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards

    The first season finale of “Yellowstone” soared to new ratings heights in delayed viewing. The show has regularly doubled in delayed viewing and the finale was no exception. “Yellowstone” grew from a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers to a 0.9 rating and 4.8 million over three days, according to Nielsen’s Live+3 […]

  • Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson in

    The Slow, Steady, Brilliant Burn of 'Sharp Objects' (Column)

    The first season finale of “Yellowstone” soared to new ratings heights in delayed viewing. The show has regularly doubled in delayed viewing and the finale was no exception. “Yellowstone” grew from a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers to a 0.9 rating and 4.8 million over three days, according to Nielsen’s Live+3 […]

  • Jack Ryan

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of Aug. 27, 2018: 'Jack Ryan,' 'Ozark' Season 2

    The first season finale of “Yellowstone” soared to new ratings heights in delayed viewing. The show has regularly doubled in delayed viewing and the finale was no exception. “Yellowstone” grew from a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers to a 0.9 rating and 4.8 million over three days, according to Nielsen’s Live+3 […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad