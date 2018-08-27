‘Yellowstone’ Hits New Delayed Viewing Ratings Highs With Season Finale

The first season finale of “Yellowstone” soared to new ratings heights in delayed viewing.

The show has regularly doubled in delayed viewing and the finale was no exception. “Yellowstone” grew from a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers to a 0.9 rating and 4.8 million over three days, according to Nielsen’s Live+3 data. The finale also marked a new high in the key demo and total viewers in Live+3 for the show, which has consistently ranked among the top cable shows in the weekly ratings since its premiere back in late June. Overall, the series is the second most-watched drama of 2018 on ad-supported cable behind only the “The Walking Dead.”

As a whole, the first season has averaged a 0.8 and 4.5 million viewers per episode in Live+3.

Paramount Network renewed the show for a second season back in July. Production is currently underway on Season 2, which will launch in 2019.

“Yellowstone” chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders.

Along with Costner, the series stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston and Gil Birmingham. Season 1 was written and directed by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan. Sheridan also executive produces along with John Linson, Art Linson,, Costner and David C. Glasser. Ted Gold and Lauren Ruggiero are the executives in charge of production for Paramount Network.