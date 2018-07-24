‘Yellowstone’ Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Network

Yellowstone” has been renewed for a second season at Paramount Network, the cabler announced Tuesday.

Production is set to begin soon on the 10-episode second season which will be shot entirely on location in Utah and Montana for a 2019 launch. The Season 1 finale airs Aug. 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The drama series stars Kevin Costner along with Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston and Gil Birmingham. It chronicles the lives of the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders, including an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan will return as the showrunner and a writer for the series. Sheridan executive produces along with John Linson, Art Linson, Costner, and David C. Glasser. Ted Gold and Lauren Ruggiero are the executives in charge of production for Paramount Network.

Yellowstone” has proven to be a hit for Paramount Network, with the series averaging a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers an episode in the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings after five episodes. The series has also seen significant lift in delayed viewing, with the premiere alone rising from 2.8 million viewers to 5.3 million in Live+7.

“Yellowstone” is the third original series to launch on Paramount Network since the network was rebranded from Spike TV back in January. The network’s limited series “Waco” recently scored three Emmy nominations, while the scripted comedy “American Woman” launched in June.

