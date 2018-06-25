You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Yellowstone’ Premiere Ratings Nearly Double in Delayed Viewing

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
"Yellowstone" premieres Wednesday, June 20 on Paramount Network. Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton.
CREDIT: Paramount Network

The premiere of Paramount Network’s new drama series “Yellowstone” saw impressive gains in delayed viewing.

According to Nielsen Live+3 data, “Yellowstone” pulled in 4.8 million viewers, up approximately 71% from the 2.8 million the show drew in Live+Same Day in its premiere on June 20. With that, “Yellowstone” now ranks as ad-supported cable’s most-watched scripted drama series premiere since “The People vs O.J. Simpson” in 2016 and the most-watched original series telecast not only in the new network’s history, but also for its former iteration, Spike TV.

The show also rose 75% in adults 18-49, growing from a solid 0.4 to a 0.7 after three days of playback.

The series follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders, including an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park. In addition to Costner, the cast includes Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Dave Anabelle, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Josh Lucas, Jefferson White, Gretchen Mol, Jill Hennessey, Patrick St. Esprit, Ian Bohen, Heather Hemmons, Denim Richards, and Michael Nouri.

The series is written and directed by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan, known for his work on films like “Hell or High Water,” “Wind River,” and “Sicario” as well its sequel “Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado.” The series is executive produced by Sheridan, Costner, John Linson, Art Linson, and David C. Glasser.  Ted Gold and Lauren Ruggiero are the executives in charge of production for Paramount Network.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More TV

  • "Yellowstone" premieres Wednesday, June 20 on

    'Yellowstone' Premiere Ratings Nearly Double in Delayed Viewing

    The premiere of Paramount Network’s new drama series “Yellowstone” saw impressive gains in delayed viewing. According to Nielsen Live+3 data, “Yellowstone” pulled in 4.8 million viewers, up approximately 71% from the 2.8 million the show drew in Live+Same Day in its premiere on June 20. With that, “Yellowstone” now ranks as ad-supported cable’s most-watched scripted drama […]

  • Daria 20th Anniversary

    Hulu Inks Viacom Licensing Deal, Lands Exclusive Streaming Rights to 'Daria' and Other Shows

    The premiere of Paramount Network’s new drama series “Yellowstone” saw impressive gains in delayed viewing. According to Nielsen Live+3 data, “Yellowstone” pulled in 4.8 million viewers, up approximately 71% from the 2.8 million the show drew in Live+Same Day in its premiere on June 20. With that, “Yellowstone” now ranks as ad-supported cable’s most-watched scripted drama […]

  • Paradigm Talent Agency Promotes Seven Employees

    Paradigm Talent Agency Ups Seven Staffers to Agent Status

    The premiere of Paramount Network’s new drama series “Yellowstone” saw impressive gains in delayed viewing. According to Nielsen Live+3 data, “Yellowstone” pulled in 4.8 million viewers, up approximately 71% from the 2.8 million the show drew in Live+Same Day in its premiere on June 20. With that, “Yellowstone” now ranks as ad-supported cable’s most-watched scripted drama […]

  • YouTube Premium - AwesomenessTV - Tenea

    YouTube Premium Getting Female Buddy Comedy From AwesomenessTV

    The premiere of Paramount Network’s new drama series “Yellowstone” saw impressive gains in delayed viewing. According to Nielsen Live+3 data, “Yellowstone” pulled in 4.8 million viewers, up approximately 71% from the 2.8 million the show drew in Live+Same Day in its premiere on June 20. With that, “Yellowstone” now ranks as ad-supported cable’s most-watched scripted drama […]

  • Richard Old Man Harrison Dead

    'Pawn Stars' Personality Richard 'Old Man' Harrison Dies at 77

    The premiere of Paramount Network’s new drama series “Yellowstone” saw impressive gains in delayed viewing. According to Nielsen Live+3 data, “Yellowstone” pulled in 4.8 million viewers, up approximately 71% from the 2.8 million the show drew in Live+Same Day in its premiere on June 20. With that, “Yellowstone” now ranks as ad-supported cable’s most-watched scripted drama […]

  • Riverdale Chapter Twenty-Six

    'Riverdale' Set for Hall H Panel at San Diego Comic-Con

    The premiere of Paramount Network’s new drama series “Yellowstone” saw impressive gains in delayed viewing. According to Nielsen Live+3 data, “Yellowstone” pulled in 4.8 million viewers, up approximately 71% from the 2.8 million the show drew in Live+Same Day in its premiere on June 20. With that, “Yellowstone” now ranks as ad-supported cable’s most-watched scripted drama […]

  • GLOW

    Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of June 25, 2018

    The premiere of Paramount Network’s new drama series “Yellowstone” saw impressive gains in delayed viewing. According to Nielsen Live+3 data, “Yellowstone” pulled in 4.8 million viewers, up approximately 71% from the 2.8 million the show drew in Live+Same Day in its premiere on June 20. With that, “Yellowstone” now ranks as ad-supported cable’s most-watched scripted drama […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad