‘Yellowstone’ Premiere Ratings Nearly Double in Delayed Viewing

The premiere of Paramount Network’s new drama series “Yellowstone” saw impressive gains in delayed viewing.

According to Nielsen Live+3 data, “Yellowstone” pulled in 4.8 million viewers, up approximately 71% from the 2.8 million the show drew in Live+Same Day in its premiere on June 20. With that, “Yellowstone” now ranks as ad-supported cable’s most-watched scripted drama series premiere since “The People vs O.J. Simpson” in 2016 and the most-watched original series telecast not only in the new network’s history, but also for its former iteration, Spike TV.

The show also rose 75% in adults 18-49, growing from a solid 0.4 to a 0.7 after three days of playback.

The series follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders, including an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park. In addition to Costner, the cast includes Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Dave Anabelle, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Josh Lucas, Jefferson White, Gretchen Mol, Jill Hennessey, Patrick St. Esprit, Ian Bohen, Heather Hemmons, Denim Richards, and Michael Nouri.

The series is written and directed by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan, known for his work on films like “Hell or High Water,” “Wind River,” and “Sicario” as well its sequel “Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado.” The series is executive produced by Sheridan, Costner, John Linson, Art Linson, and David C. Glasser. Ted Gold and Lauren Ruggiero are the executives in charge of production for Paramount Network.