Wu-Tang Clan Scripted Origin Series Ordered at Hulu

Hulu has given a straight-to-series order to a scripted drama that will explore the rise of the Wu-Tang Clan, Variety has learned.

“Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” which has received a 10-episode order, is inspired by “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu”, and based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan. Set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation. The group was a vision of Bobby Diggs, aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.

The series is created, written, and executive produced by Alex Tse–the writer of the “Superfly” remake–and The RZA. Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo will also executive produce via Imagine Television, with Wu-Tang member Method Man also executive producing. Fellow Wu-Tang members Ghostface Killa, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, GZA, as well as the Estate of Ol’ Dirty Bastard, will serve as consulting producers on the project. Creative executive James Seidman will oversee the project for Imagine.

“I’m delighted to be partnering with Hulu and Imagine to explore the vast story of the Wuniverse,” said The RZA. “Wu-Tang through our music has always strove to inspire as we entertain. This opportunity to continue the Wu – Saga in a 10-episode series will exponentially increase our inspirational style of entertainment. In the immortal words of ODB ‘Wu-Tang is for the Children.'”

The Wu-Tang Clan has released five gold and platinum albums, selling 40 million albums worldwide. The group is often hailed as one of the most influential groups in the history of hip-hop with a unique sound and distinct image.

“I’ve been a fan of Wu-Tang since the mid-90’s and recognized quickly how significant Wu-Tang and The RZA were to the world of hip-hop music and culture,” Grazer said. “Over the years I’ve gotten to know RZA and it’s clear that he is the soul and storyteller of Wu-Tang. Working with RZA and Alex Tse on this series has been a highlight of my career and Hulu is the perfect partner to bring this story to a global audience.”