World Series: How to Watch the Dodgers vs Red Sox Online

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws against the Boston Red Sox in the bottom of the first inning of game one of the World Series at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 23 October 2018. The best-of-seven series will determine the champion of Major League Baseball.Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox, USA - 23 Oct 2018
CREDIT: CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The World Series will see the Los Angeles Dodgers facing off against the Boston Red Sex starting Tuesday. The first two games of the Fall Classic take place at Boston’s Fenway Park, and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles will host for the third, fourth, and possible fifth match over the weekend. Fox will broadcast all games beginning just after 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Schedule:

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 23 in Boston
Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 24 in Boston
Game 3: Friday, Oct. 26 in Los Angeles
Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 27 in Los Angeles
Game 5*: Sunday, Oct. 28 in Los Angeles
Game 6*: Tuesday, Oct. 30 in Boston
Game 7*: Wednesday, Oct. 31 in Boston

*Tentative

See the list of streaming options for the World Series below:

FOX Sports Go 

FOX Sports GO is free for customers of participating TV providers, and can be accessed online or on iOS and Android devices via the Fox Sports Go app. The app also works with Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku and Xbox.

Internet TV services

Internet TV services airing the game include Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, DirectTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV. You must live in a market where the services offer live, local Fox feeds. All of the mentioned services offer a free, seven-day trial.

MLB.com At Bat app

Viewers need to be a subscriber to a participating TV provider to watch the World Series on the At Bat app. The Postseason package runs $25 and includes spring training games in 2019.

