World Series: How to Watch the Dodgers vs Red Sox Online

The World Series will see the Los Angeles Dodgers facing off against the Boston Red Sex starting Tuesday. The first two games of the Fall Classic take place at Boston’s Fenway Park, and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles will host for the third, fourth, and possible fifth match over the weekend. Fox will broadcast all games beginning just after 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Schedule:

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 23 in Boston

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 24 in Boston

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 26 in Los Angeles

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 27 in Los Angeles

Game 5*: Sunday, Oct. 28 in Los Angeles

Game 6*: Tuesday, Oct. 30 in Boston

Game 7*: Wednesday, Oct. 31 in Boston

*Tentative

See the list of streaming options for the World Series below:

FOX Sports Go

FOX Sports GO is free for customers of participating TV providers, and can be accessed online or on iOS and Android devices via the Fox Sports Go app. The app also works with Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku and Xbox.

Internet TV services

Internet TV services airing the game include Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, DirectTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV. You must live in a market where the services offer live, local Fox feeds. All of the mentioned services offer a free, seven-day trial.

MLB.com At Bat app

Viewers need to be a subscriber to a participating TV provider to watch the World Series on the At Bat app. The Postseason package runs $25 and includes spring training games in 2019.