Jenna Dewan Exits ‘World of Dance’ Ahead of Season 3

Jenna Dewan is leaving “World of Dance.”

Dewan, who has served as host and mentor on the NBC competition show for its first two seasons, made the announcement via Instagram on Monday. “I won’t be able to stay away for long, and plan to return to mentor contestants as much as possible,” she wrote. “It has been an absolute thrill to be a part of this incredible, groundbreaking show from the very beginning, and I am forever grateful to my @nbc family, @jlo, @derekhough @neyo and everyone involved in this journey. We are changing the dance world and giving opportunities to dancers in ways I’ve only dreamed of! Can’t wait to share more news with you soon. Much love to everyone.”

In addition to her duties on “World of Dance,” Dewan also holds a lead role on the upcoming Netflix series “Mixtape,” which was originally a pilot at Fox before being picked up at the streaming giant. The series is described as a romantic musical drama that looks at the love stories connecting a diverse, disparate group of people in contemporary Los Angeles through the music that lives inside their hearts and minds. She is also currently appearing in a recurring role on the Fox medical drama “The Resident” during its second season.