Uruguay vs Portugal World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

Panama World Cup
CREDIT: RUNGROJ YONGRIT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Uruguay is heading into their first matchup in the knockout phase riding on a wave of confidence, thanks to their defense not having not given up a single goal during their perfect run at the cup thus far. However, it’s important for them that the confidence doesn’t morph into cockiness, as they’ll be protecting the net against Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best strikers alive today. Any lapse in concentration, and it’s likely that CR7 or one of his compatriots could streak right past and knock them out of the tournament.

The game starts at 2 p.m. ET on June 30 in Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi and will be broadcast on FOX. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

You can also stream all the action online with fuboTV. 

