World Cup: How to Watch Switzerland vs Costa Rica

The World Cup is all but over for Costa Rica after their matchup against Switzerland, having lost both matches so far and working with a negative goal differential. However, the Swiss still need to win or draw to assure advancement into the knockout tournament.
Switzerland will face off against Costa Rica at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on Wednesday, June 27 at 2 p.m. ET, airing on Fox Sports 1. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.
Popular on Variety
Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe
Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade
Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color
Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)
Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?
Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec
Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image
Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)
Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans
The World Cup is all but over for Costa Rica after their matchup against Switzerland, having lost both matches so far and working with a negative goal differential. However, the Swiss still need to win or draw to assure advancement into the knockout tournament. Switzerland will face off against Costa Rica at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium […]
The World Cup is all but over for Costa Rica after their matchup against Switzerland, having lost both matches so far and working with a negative goal differential. However, the Swiss still need to win or draw to assure advancement into the knockout tournament. Switzerland will face off against Costa Rica at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium […]
The World Cup is all but over for Costa Rica after their matchup against Switzerland, having lost both matches so far and working with a negative goal differential. However, the Swiss still need to win or draw to assure advancement into the knockout tournament. Switzerland will face off against Costa Rica at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium […]
The World Cup is all but over for Costa Rica after their matchup against Switzerland, having lost both matches so far and working with a negative goal differential. However, the Swiss still need to win or draw to assure advancement into the knockout tournament. Switzerland will face off against Costa Rica at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium […]
The World Cup is all but over for Costa Rica after their matchup against Switzerland, having lost both matches so far and working with a negative goal differential. However, the Swiss still need to win or draw to assure advancement into the knockout tournament. Switzerland will face off against Costa Rica at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium […]
The World Cup is all but over for Costa Rica after their matchup against Switzerland, having lost both matches so far and working with a negative goal differential. However, the Swiss still need to win or draw to assure advancement into the knockout tournament. Switzerland will face off against Costa Rica at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium […]
The World Cup is all but over for Costa Rica after their matchup against Switzerland, having lost both matches so far and working with a negative goal differential. However, the Swiss still need to win or draw to assure advancement into the knockout tournament. Switzerland will face off against Costa Rica at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium […]