World Cup: How to Watch Switzerland vs Costa Rica

The World Cup is all but over for Costa Rica after their matchup against Switzerland, having lost both matches so far and working with a negative goal differential. However, the Swiss still need to win or draw to assure advancement into the knockout tournament.

Switzerland will face off against Costa Rica at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on Wednesday, June 27 at 2 p.m. ET, airing on Fox Sports 1. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.