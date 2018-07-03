SPONSORED

Sweden vs. Switzerland World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

Sweden World Cup
CREDIT: Gregorio Borgia/AP/REX/Shutterstock

While the Swiss team has a better loss record of zero to one to the Swedish team in the tournament so far, the Swedes hold a better win record of two to one over the Swiss, promising a fairly even match-up between the two countries. The Swedish program has relied more on defense in the Cup thus far, but the question comes down to if the Swiss will bring enough striker power to break it.

Switzerland will play Sweden at Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, July 3 at 10 a.m. ET, airing on Fox Sports 1. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

You can also stream all the action online with fuboTV.

