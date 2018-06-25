World Cup Live-Stream: How to Watch Spain vs. Morocco

Spain might think this one’s already a cinch. With Morocco already eliminated from any chances of making the knockout round, Spain is competing for first place in Group B. Having already won the cup in 2010 and with an all-star squad of some of the best professional club players in the world, Spain’s main concern is not to let an upset sabotage them while praying that Iran and Portugal ends with either a draw or an Iranian victory. Either of those outcomes ensures an easy path to the knockout round for La Furia Roja.

The game starts at 2 p.m. ET on June 25 in Kaliningrad Stadium , and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.