You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

World Cup Live-Stream: How to Watch Spain vs. Morocco

By

Ellis's Most Recent Stories

View All
World Cup Spain
CREDIT: Manu Fernandez/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Spain might think this one’s already a cinch. With Morocco already eliminated from any chances of making the knockout round, Spain is competing for first place in Group B. Having already won the cup in 2010 and with an all-star squad of some of the best professional club players in the world, Spain’s main concern is not to let an upset sabotage them while praying that Iran and Portugal ends with either a draw or an Iranian victory. Either of those outcomes ensures an easy path to the knockout round for La Furia Roja.

The game starts at 2 p.m. ET on June 25 in Kaliningrad Stadium , and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More TV

  • SHADES OF BLUE -- "The Hollow

    TV Ratings: 'Shades of Blue' Goes Low Again

    Spain might think this one’s already a cinch. With Morocco already eliminated from any chances of making the knockout round, Spain is competing for first place in Group B. Having already won the cup in 2010 and with an all-star squad of some of the best professional club players in the world, Spain’s main concern […]

  • Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates scoring

    World Cup Live-Stream: How to Watch Iran vs. Portugal

    Spain might think this one’s already a cinch. With Morocco already eliminated from any chances of making the knockout round, Spain is competing for first place in Group B. Having already won the cup in 2010 and with an all-star squad of some of the best professional club players in the world, Spain’s main concern […]

  • World Cup Spain

    World Cup Live-Stream: How to Watch Spain vs. Morocco

    Spain might think this one’s already a cinch. With Morocco already eliminated from any chances of making the knockout round, Spain is competing for first place in Group B. Having already won the cup in 2010 and with an all-star squad of some of the best professional club players in the world, Spain’s main concern […]

  • Peak TV Saturation TV Placeholder

    Broadcaster Gray Television Sets $3.6 Billion Deal to Buy Raycom Media

    Spain might think this one’s already a cinch. With Morocco already eliminated from any chances of making the knockout round, Spain is competing for first place in Group B. Having already won the cup in 2010 and with an all-star squad of some of the best professional club players in the world, Spain’s main concern […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad