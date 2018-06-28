SPONSORED

Senegal vs. Colombia World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

Colombia World Cup
CREDIT: TATYANA ZENKOVICH/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

In the final round of matches for Group H, Senegal and Colombia will play for a guaranteed spot in the round of 16. Despite Colombia boasting key players like James Rodriguez and a staggering 3-0 win against Poland last Sunday, midfielder Abel Aguilar will not play on Thursday because of a left adductor injury he garnered during the match. But Colombia coach Jose Pekerman said not to rule out Aguilar for the rest of the tournament should Colombia advance to the knockout stage.

Although Senegal scored a 2-2 draw with Japan on Sunday, achieving another draw against Colombia will be enough to move forward if Japan lose to Poland. Senegal also made waves this week when the team’s warm-up dance went viral.

Senegal will play Colombia at the Samara Arena in Samara on Thursday, June 28 at 10 a.m. ET, airing on Fox. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

You can also stream all the action online with fuboTV.

