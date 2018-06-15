World Cup TV Schedule and Online Streaming Guide

The World Cup kicked off this week over 5,000 miles away from the U.S.. So what times should North American audiences tune in for the FIFA extravaganza?

Fox and Telemundo have TV rights to the soccer event, which is hosted by Russia, and will be live streaming all of the matches online.

Fox Sports will deliver all matches live-streamed at FoxSports.com and via Fox Sports Go apps (for iOSand Android).

Telemundo’s coverage of the World Cup will be available via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps

FIFA’s World Cup remains the second-biggest global TV event outside of the Olympics, although Fox is hoping U.S. audiences care about this year’s event, considering that doesn’t feature the U.S. men’s team, who failed to qualify.

Fox reportedly paid $400 million for World Cup rights through 2022.

Led by heavyweights like Brazil, Germany and Spain, the Cup is still expected to be a colossal draw worldwide. In 2014, over 3.2 billion viewers watched on television and online.

Full TV Schedule: