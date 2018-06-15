World Cup TV Schedule and Online Streaming Guide

The World Cup kicked off this week over 5,000 miles away from the U.S.. So what times should North American audiences tune in for the FIFA extravaganza?
Fox and Telemundo have TV rights to the soccer event, which is hosted by Russia, and will be live streaming all of the matches online.
Fox Sports will deliver all matches live-streamed at FoxSports.com and via Fox Sports Go apps (for iOSand Android).
Telemundo’s coverage of the World Cup will be available via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps
FIFA’s World Cup remains the second-biggest global TV event outside of the Olympics, although Fox is hoping U.S. audiences care about this year’s event, considering that doesn’t feature the U.S. men’s team, who failed to qualify.
Fox reportedly paid $400 million for World Cup rights through 2022.
Led by heavyweights like Brazil, Germany and Spain, the Cup is still expected to be a colossal draw worldwide. In 2014, over 3.2 billion viewers watched on television and online.
Full TV Schedule:
|Thursday, June 14
|Russia vs. Saudi Arabia
|11 a.m. ET
|Moscow
|Fox and Telemundo
|Friday, June 15
|Egypt vs. Uruguay
|8 a.m. ET
|Yekaterinburg
|FS1 and Telemundo
|Morocco vs. Iran
|11 a.m. ET
|Saint Petersburg
|Fox and Telemundo
|Portugal vs. Spain
|2 p.m. ET
|Sochi
|Fox and Telemundo
|Saturday, June 16
|France vs. Australia
|6 a.m. ET
|Kazan
|FS1 and Telemundo
|Argentina vs. Iceland
|10 a.m. ET
|Moscow
|Fox and Telemundo
|Peru vs. Denmark
|12 p.m. ET
|Saransk
|Fox and Telemundo
|Croatia vs. Nigeria
|3 p.m. ET
|Kaliningrad
|FS1 and Telemundo
|Sunday, June 17
|Costa Rica vs. Serbia
|8 a.m. ET
|Samara
|Fox and Telemundo
|Germany vs. Mexico
|11 a.m. ET
|Moscow
|FS1 and Telemundo
|Brazil vs. Switzerland
|2 p.m. ET
|Rostov
|FS1 and Telemundo
|Monday, June 18
|Sweden vs. South Korea
|8 a.m. ET
|Nizhny Novgorod
|FS1 and Telemundo
|Belgium vs. Panama
|11 a.m. ET
|Sochi
|FS1 and Telemundo
|Tunisia vs. England
|2 p.m. ET
|Volgograd
|FS1 and Telemundo
|Tuesday, June 19
|Poland vs. Senegal
|8 a.m. ET
|Moscow
|FS1 and Telemundo
|Colombia vs. Japan
|11 a.m. ET
|Saransk
|Fox and Telemundo
|Russia vs. Egypt
|2 p.m. ET
|Saint Petersburg
|Fox and Telemundo
|Wednesday, June 20
|Portugal vs. Morocco
|8 a.m. ET
|Moscow
|FS1 and Telemundo
|Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia
|11 a.m. ET
|Rostov
|Fox and Telemundo
|Iran vs. Spain
|2 p.m. ET
|Kazan
|Fox and Telemundo
|Thursday, June 21
|France vs. Peru
|8 a.m. ET
|Yekaterinburg
|FS1 and Telemundo
|Denmark vs. Australia
|11 a.m. ET
|Samara
|Fox and Telemundo
|Argentina vs. Croatia
|2 p.m. ET
|Nizhny Novgorod
|Fox and Telemundo
|Friday, June 22
|Brazil vs. Costa Rica
|8 a.m. ET
|Saint Petersburg
|FS1 and Telemundo
|Nigeria vs. Iceland
|11 a.m. ET
|Volgograd
|Fox and Telemundo
|Serbia vs. Switzerland
|2 p.m. ET
|Kaliningrad
|Fox and Telemundo
|Saturday, June 23
|Belgium vs. Tunisia
|8 a.m. ET
|Moscow
|Fox and Telemundo
|Germany vs. Sweden
|11 a.m. ET
|Sochi
|Fox and Telemundo
|South Korea vs. Mexico
|2 a.m. ET
|Rostov
|Fox and Telemundo
|Sunday, June 24
|England vs. Panama
|8 a.m. ET
|Nizhny Novgorod
|FS1 and Telemundo
|Japan vs. Senegal
|11 a.m. ET
|Yekaterinburg
|Fox and Telemundo
|Poland vs. Colombia
|2 a.m. ET
|Kazan
|Fox and Telemundo
|Monday, June 25
|Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt
|10 a.m. ET
|Volgograd
|FS1 and NBC Universo
|Uruguay vs. Russia
|10 a.m. ET
|Samara
|Fox and Telemundo
|Iran vs. Portugal
|2 p.m. ET
|Saransk
|Fox and Telemundo
|Spain vs. Morocco
|2 p.m. ET
|Kaliningrad
|FS1 and NBC Universo
|Tuesday, June 26
|Australia vs. Peru
|10 a.m. ET
|Sochi
|FS1 and Telemundo
|Denmark vs. France
|10 a.m. ET
|Moscow
|Fox and NBC Universo
|Iceland vs. Croatia
|2 p.m. ET
|Rostov
|FS1 and NBC Universo
|Nigeria vs. Argentina
|2 p.m. ET
|Saint Petersburg
|Fox and Telemundo
|Wednesday, June 27
|South Korea vs. Germany
|10 a.m. ET
|Kazan
|FS1 and NBC Universo
|Mexico vs. Sweden
|10 a.m. ET
|Yekaterinburg
|Fox and Telemundo
|Switzerland vs. Costa Rica
|2 p.m. ET
|Nizhny Novgorod
|FS1 and NBC Universo
|Serbia vs. Brazil
|2 p.m. ET
|Saint Petersburg
|Fox and Telemundo
|Thursday, June 28
|Japan vs. Poland
|10 a.m. ET
|Volgograd
|FS1 and NBC Universo
|Senegal vs. Colombia
|10 a.m. ET
|Samara
|Fox and Telemundo
|England vs. Belgium
|2 p.m. ET
|Kaliningrad
|Fox and Telemundo
|Panama vs. Tunisia
|2 p.m. ET
|Saransk
|FS1 and NBC Universo
|*All times Eastern Standard; first channel listed is English language broadcast, second is Spanish language