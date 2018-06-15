You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

World Cup TV Schedule and Online Streaming Guide

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his side's opening goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
CREDIT: AP

The World Cup kicked off this week over 5,000 miles away from the U.S.. So what times should North American audiences tune in for the FIFA extravaganza?

Fox and Telemundo have TV rights to the soccer event, which is hosted by Russia, and will be live streaming all of the matches online.

Fox Sports will deliver all matches live-streamed at FoxSports.com and via Fox Sports Go apps (for iOSand Android).

Telemundo’s coverage of the World Cup will be available via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps

See our full streaming guide here.

FIFA’s World Cup remains the second-biggest global TV event outside of the Olympics, although Fox is hoping U.S. audiences care about this year’s event, considering that doesn’t feature the U.S. men’s team, who failed to qualify.

Fox reportedly paid $400 million for World Cup rights through 2022.

Led by heavyweights like Brazil, Germany and Spain, the Cup is still expected to be a colossal draw worldwide. In 2014, over 3.2 billion viewers watched on television and online.

Full TV Schedule:

 

Thursday, June 14
Russia vs. Saudi Arabia 11 a.m. ET Moscow Fox and Telemundo
Friday, June 15
Egypt vs. Uruguay 8 a.m. ET Yekaterinburg FS1 and Telemundo
Morocco vs. Iran 11 a.m. ET Saint Petersburg Fox and Telemundo
Portugal vs. Spain  2 p.m. ET Sochi Fox and Telemundo
Saturday, June 16
France vs. Australia 6 a.m. ET Kazan FS1 and Telemundo
Argentina vs. Iceland 10 a.m. ET Moscow Fox and Telemundo
Peru vs. Denmark 12 p.m. ET Saransk Fox and Telemundo
Croatia vs. Nigeria 3 p.m. ET Kaliningrad FS1 and Telemundo
Sunday, June 17
Costa Rica vs. Serbia 8 a.m. ET Samara Fox and Telemundo
Germany vs. Mexico 11 a.m. ET Moscow FS1 and Telemundo
Brazil vs. Switzerland 2 p.m. ET Rostov FS1 and Telemundo
Monday, June 18
Sweden vs. South Korea 8 a.m. ET Nizhny Novgorod FS1 and Telemundo
Belgium vs. Panama 11 a.m. ET Sochi FS1 and Telemundo
Tunisia vs. England 2 p.m. ET Volgograd FS1 and Telemundo
Tuesday, June 19
Poland vs. Senegal 8 a.m. ET Moscow FS1 and Telemundo
Colombia vs. Japan 11 a.m. ET Saransk Fox and Telemundo
Russia vs. Egypt 2 p.m. ET Saint Petersburg Fox and Telemundo
Wednesday, June 20
Portugal vs. Morocco 8 a.m. ET Moscow FS1 and Telemundo
Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia 11 a.m. ET Rostov Fox and Telemundo
Iran vs. Spain 2 p.m. ET Kazan Fox and Telemundo
Thursday, June 21
France vs. Peru 8 a.m. ET Yekaterinburg FS1 and Telemundo
Denmark vs. Australia 11 a.m. ET Samara Fox and Telemundo
Argentina vs. Croatia 2 p.m. ET Nizhny Novgorod Fox and Telemundo
Friday, June 22
Brazil vs. Costa Rica 8 a.m. ET Saint Petersburg FS1 and Telemundo
Nigeria vs. Iceland 11 a.m. ET Volgograd Fox and Telemundo
Serbia vs. Switzerland 2 p.m. ET Kaliningrad Fox and Telemundo
Saturday, June 23
Belgium vs. Tunisia 8 a.m. ET Moscow Fox and Telemundo
Germany vs. Sweden 11 a.m. ET Sochi Fox and Telemundo
South Korea vs. Mexico 2 a.m. ET Rostov Fox and Telemundo
Sunday, June 24
England vs. Panama 8 a.m. ET Nizhny Novgorod FS1 and Telemundo
Japan vs. Senegal 11 a.m. ET Yekaterinburg Fox and Telemundo
Poland vs. Colombia 2 a.m. ET Kazan Fox and Telemundo
Monday, June 25
Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt 10 a.m. ET Volgograd FS1 and NBC Universo
Uruguay vs. Russia 10 a.m. ET Samara Fox and Telemundo
Iran vs. Portugal 2 p.m. ET Saransk Fox and Telemundo
Spain vs. Morocco 2 p.m. ET Kaliningrad FS1 and NBC Universo
Tuesday, June 26
Australia vs. Peru 10 a.m. ET Sochi FS1 and Telemundo
Denmark vs. France 10 a.m. ET Moscow Fox and NBC Universo
Iceland vs. Croatia 2 p.m. ET Rostov FS1 and NBC Universo
Nigeria vs. Argentina 2 p.m. ET Saint Petersburg Fox and Telemundo
Wednesday, June 27
South Korea vs. Germany 10 a.m. ET Kazan FS1 and NBC Universo
Mexico vs. Sweden 10 a.m. ET Yekaterinburg Fox and Telemundo
Switzerland vs. Costa Rica 2 p.m. ET Nizhny Novgorod FS1 and NBC Universo
Serbia vs. Brazil 2 p.m. ET Saint Petersburg Fox and Telemundo
Thursday, June 28
Japan vs. Poland 10 a.m. ET Volgograd FS1 and NBC Universo
Senegal vs. Colombia 10 a.m. ET Samara Fox and Telemundo
England vs. Belgium 2 p.m. ET Kaliningrad Fox and Telemundo
Panama vs. Tunisia 2 p.m. ET Saransk FS1 and NBC Universo
*All times Eastern Standard; first channel listed is English language broadcast, second is Spanish language

More TV

  • Columbia Records Names Kerry Hickey VP,

    Columbia Records Names Kerry Hickey VP of Film and Television Licensing

    The World Cup kicked off this week over 5,000 miles away from the U.S.. So what times should North American audiences tune in for the FIFA extravaganza? Fox and Telemundo have TV rights to the soccer event, which is hosted by Russia, and will be live streaming all of the matches online. Fox Sports will deliver […]

  • Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his side's

    World Cup TV Schedule and Online Streaming Guide

    The World Cup kicked off this week over 5,000 miles away from the U.S.. So what times should North American audiences tune in for the FIFA extravaganza? Fox and Telemundo have TV rights to the soccer event, which is hosted by Russia, and will be live streaming all of the matches online. Fox Sports will deliver […]

  • Eagles Panthers Thursday Night Football

    Fox Taps Thursday Football to Eke Out Primetime Ad Gains

    The World Cup kicked off this week over 5,000 miles away from the U.S.. So what times should North American audiences tune in for the FIFA extravaganza? Fox and Telemundo have TV rights to the soccer event, which is hosted by Russia, and will be live streaming all of the matches online. Fox Sports will deliver […]

  • Giuliana Rancic Grammys

    Giuliana Rancic to Return to 'E! News' in September

    The World Cup kicked off this week over 5,000 miles away from the U.S.. So what times should North American audiences tune in for the FIFA extravaganza? Fox and Telemundo have TV rights to the soccer event, which is hosted by Russia, and will be live streaming all of the matches online. Fox Sports will deliver […]

  • From 'This Is Us' to Funny

    Digital Short Form Is a Key Growth Area for Content Creators

    The World Cup kicked off this week over 5,000 miles away from the U.S.. So what times should North American audiences tune in for the FIFA extravaganza? Fox and Telemundo have TV rights to the soccer event, which is hosted by Russia, and will be live streaming all of the matches online. Fox Sports will deliver […]

  • Oprah Winfrey Power of Women

    Oprah Winfrey, Apple Sign Multi-Year Content Partnership

    The World Cup kicked off this week over 5,000 miles away from the U.S.. So what times should North American audiences tune in for the FIFA extravaganza? Fox and Telemundo have TV rights to the soccer event, which is hosted by Russia, and will be live streaming all of the matches online. Fox Sports will deliver […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad